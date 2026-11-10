Public sector pay talks ‘see breakthrough’ but Thursday strike yet to be called off

Talks on public sector pay and avoiding a planned strike later this week will return to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) after late-night talks appeared to produce a breakthrough.

It is understood the talks reached progress after midnight following lengthy negotiations about the Government’s improved pay offer issued over the weekend.

While some outstanding matters remain between the two sides, including on non-pay issues, it is expected that the talks could conclude with an agreement later on Tuesday. A formal statement from the two sides is expected within hours.

They will meet again at the State industrial relations agency on Tuesday with the Government hoping a deal will at least be close enough for the unions to call off Thursday’s stoppage and prevent the widespread disruption to schools, health and other public services it would bring.

The two sides began their latest round of discussions on pay mediated by the Government-appointed steering group led by WRC chair Kevin Foley before lunchtime on Monday.

That process had been initiated last week due to the two sides having reached an impasse on pay at the WRC itself and though details have yet to emerge of any agreement, it appears enough progress was made for the group led by Foley to withdraw and the substantive WRC process to resume.

Monday night’s talks were focused on the Government’s offer on pay, which was revealed on Sunday to be worth a total of 10.5 per cent in staggered increases, an improvement on the 7.75 per cent tabled but rejected by unions more than a week ago.

The proposals also provided for minimum increases for lower-paid staff that would boost their pay by more than the deal’s headline figures and backdating of an initial 2 per cent increase to July 1st.

The absence of such measures on low pay from the original offer had been severely criticised by union leaders.

After initial uncertainty, Government sources indicated the increases would be over a three-year period rather than the 30-month term originally envisaged for a new deal.

This still fell short of what the unions were seeking and they are said to have pushed for greater percentage increases or a reduction in the duration of the proposed agreement.

There were suggestions on Monday evening that a four-month reduction in the term had been agreed. Sources said the Government side was holding fast on the scale of the pay increases which, it had indicated, would cost €5 billion to implement.

The talks, however, continued for several hours after that and it is not clear what movement there was subsequently.

Although there did seem to be the possibility the two sides might push on and conclude the outline of a draft deal overnight, union sources later suggested any breakthrough on pay would be followed by the two sides returning to the WRC to finalise agreements on other issues including workplace change and flexibility.

The unions have yet to defer Thursday’s strike and preparations by the largest participants, Fórsa and Siptu, have continued for the stoppage and the associated demonstrations planned for eight cities and towns around the country.

“Until we hear back from the negotiators on whether an agreement has been established”, Fórsa deputy general secretary Katie Morgan told members in a communication, “plans for the strike and rallies on Thursday must continue”.

The union said about 50,000 of its members had registered to participate in the marches, with 20,000 signed up to the one in Dublin.

Siptu told its members it was proceeding on the basis the strike would happen unless a deal was finally agreed and said work was continuing on confirming derogations for staff maintaining essential services, especially in the health sector.