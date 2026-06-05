Joe Canning: Dublin and Galway have more at stake than Cork and Limerick this weekend

Dublin’s Conor Burke and Galway’s Darren Morrissey in action during the Leinster SHC meeting in Pearse Stadium - both teams are now looking for something tangible to reward the progress they’ve made. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

The thing about the provincial finals this weekend is that not everyone needs the same things. Dublin and Galway are looking for something tangible to reward the progress they’ve made, but for Cork and Limerick, a Munster title isn’t going to define their season one way or another. For them, only the All-Ireland matters ultimately.

The Munster final is the game with the full house and the big hype this weekend but there is probably more at stake in Croke Park on Saturday evening. Galway have lost four Leinster finals since they last won it, and Dublin have lost three finals since the last time they were champions in 2013. Kilkenny were the common denominator in all of those games. Dublin and Galway don’t have that to worry about them this weekend.

But they have to look at themselves and overcome other obstacles. Immediately after Dublin eliminated Kilkenny from the championship in Parnell Park, Niall Ó Ceallacháin said it wouldn’t count for anything unless they could go on and win the next game. He said something similar after they beat Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final last year.

That didn’t work out against Cork, but I think Dublin are in a stronger position now. Defensively, their set-up is much better and, unlike last year, they have performed consistently in the games that mattered. Kilkenny and Galway both beat them in last year’s round-robin; this year, they turned those results around.

It is clear Dublin believe in the way they’re playing, and they believe in what the management is telling them. To cement all that, you need results.

They’re also dealing with expectation now. Since Galway came into Leinster 18 years ago, Dublin have never feared them. When they won their last Leinster title in 2013, Galway were the team they beat in the final. Until last year Galway had never beaten Dublin in Dublin, and they still haven’t beaten them in Croke Park.

Galway’s Rory Burke tackled by Rian Boran and Cathal McCabe of Kildare. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

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On the other hand, expectations around Galway’s season have cooled over the last few weeks. They’ve conceded eight goals in their last three games, which is a real issue for them. When they lost to Dublin in Salthill three poorly defended goals basically decided the outcome. Galway had 17 wides that day; Dublin had just three.

They’ve also been dealing with injuries, especially in attack. Their three best forwards this year – Rory Burke, Aaron Niland and Cathal Mannion – didn’t play against Wexford, and Niland was only fit enough to play a half against Clare in the All-Ireland Under-20 final. I’ve been hugely impressed with Burke, and against Dublin they’re going to need a player with his athleticism and power.

But after Galway hammered Kilkenny in the opening championship match people seemed to forget that this is a team in the middle of a big transition. Five of the team are either under-20 or emerged from those ranks in the last year or two. With so many young players bedding into the team it was never going to be a smooth ride.

The prize for winning on Saturday is a semi-final, almost certainly against the Munster runners-up; the booby prize for the losers is a quarter-final against Clare. They might not be as good as they were two years ago, but when it comes to it Galway or Dublin might not even be favourites in that match. By then Clare will have had four weeks to recover from the Munster championship and straighten themselves out. The players who missed the Cork game through injury will be back, and one or two of the All-Ireland winning under-20s might even come into the reckoning.

For Galway or Dublin, losing a Leinster final and then losing a quarter-final to Clare would suddenly turn the season into a failure. It’s as simple as that. For both teams, Saturday’s final is about more than just lifting the trophy.

Who will win? Dublin are on a better trajectory over the last three games, and, in my opinion, they deserve to be favourites.

Limerick’s Shane O'Brien and Damien Cahalane of Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

But I couldn’t tell you who’s going to win the Munster final. Limerick are favourites every time they play Cork, but Cork have won four of their last five meetings in the championship. That never stops Limerick from thinking they should have won the games they lost. That’s how champions think.

They didn’t have Aaron Gillane for the round-robin game a few weeks ago and at the time, a lot of people felt that made the difference. This time round, Cork are without Darragh Fitzgibbon, their captain and arguably their best player, and they’re still coping without Ciarán Joyce, who suffered a season-ending injury in that game.

In their best years Limerick always had the squad depth to deal with big injuries. They’ve won All-Ireland finals without Cian Lynch and Declan Hannon and at other times they’ve had to do without Seán Finn and Mike Casey and Darragh O’Donovan and others.

Their attitude always was, ‘next man in’. Ben O’Connor has taken the same approach but you’d wonder if Cork have the same quality on the bench that Limerick have had over the years. Damien Cahalane was fine at full back as Joyce’s replacement over the last two games, and he survived against Shane O’Brien in the round-robin game too when he came on as an early sub. But you’d imagine that Limerick will really go after him on Sunday.

Fitzgibbon got some vital scores against Limerick a few weeks ago, and if they can beat Limerick without him, that will represent a massive step forward for this group. I wouldn’t rule it out.

In a few weeks’ time these teams could meet again in the All-Ireland final and this game won’t matter so much. Limerick, though, will be desperate not to lose to Cork again. They can’t keep on telling themselves that they’re better than Cork and not delivering on it.

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