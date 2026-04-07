Mayo appoint Ruairí Conroy as county’s first CEO

Mayo GAA has appointed Ruairí Conroy as the county’s first chief executive officer.

A native of Tuar Mhic Éadaigh in Mayo’s Gaeltacht, Conroy was ratified as CEO by delegates at Tuesday evening’s county board meeting and will start the role in June.

A graduate of University of Limerick and TU Dublin, where he studied IT and Telecommunications and Strategic Management, Conroy started his career working in the media, where he held sales positions for radio stations 98FM and Spin 1038.

He then joined Google, spending five years in commercial sales management positions, during which time he completed the Google business leadership programme at Duke University.

After leaving Google in 2013, he joined another tech company, AdRoll, where he became their Director of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

He returned to Mayo in 2015, taking an EMEA managing director role with multinational tech company SiteMinder. He subsequently joined Diligent, a US software company, becoming the vice president of global sales development and site leader.

Having previously lined out as a player Tuar Mhic Éadaigh, he has returned to coach underage at the club.

“As a native of Tuar Mhic Éadaigh, it is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family that I have been appointed as the new chief executive of Mayo GAA,” said Conroy.

“From the moment I take up this position in June, similarly to the men and women who wear the green and red jersey each season, I will do my upmost to help the future prosperity of Mayo GAA and improve the sustainability of our clubs.”