Adam Scott to make 100th consecutive Major appearance at Shinnecock Hills

Former world number one Adam Scott will be among the field at the 126th US Open this week at Shinnecock Hills, Long Island. Photograph: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Adam Scott’s appearance in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills moves the Australian into rarefied air, joining the legendary Jack Nicklaus as the only player to compete in 100 consecutive Major championships.

While the Golden Bear played a record 154 consecutive Majors in a career which saw him win 18 Major titles, Scott’s longevity in the game – in which his only Major success came at the 2013 Masters – has moved him into special territory.

Of hitting the magical century of Major appearances, the 47-year-old said: “I think I’ve done a good job staying healthy and staying fit and strong and relevant to the modern game.

“The biggest thing for me is leaning into my instinct and playing as much like a kid as I can. I think experience matters when it comes down to the end of the tournament, or if there are very unusual conditions during an event.

“I can give myself a pat on the back for hanging in there and playing all these events. I think there’s some luck in it, but I think I’ve had generally great advice around me from a physical and training standpoint that’s kept me healthy and pretty much injury free.”

Scott, a former world number one, is currently 49th in the rankings. The most recent of his 14 career wins on the PGA Tour came in the 2020 Genesis Invitational.

Brooks Koepka during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Against the clock

Talk about a case of bad timing for Brooks Koepka, who was forced to withdraw ahead of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open with an arm and elbow injury that has cast doubt on his participation at Shinnecock Hills, where he won in 2018.

Koepka had been in the thick of contention at the halfway stage of the Canadian Open but suffered an injury which meant he could barely grip the club during a third-round 72 that saw him fall down the leader board and take the decision to withdraw ahead of Sunday’s final round.

“I don’t know what it is. I’m struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinky finger, so can’t grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don’t know what the deal was but hopefully we’ll figure it out,” said Koepka, who planned on getting medical treatment for his return to the Long Island links where he triumphed eight years ago.

By the Numbers: Four

There are a quartet of Irish players in the field at the 126th US Open: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell.

Bud Cauley with his wife Kristi and their two sons on the 18th hole after his win at the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto. Photograph: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Word of Mouth

“There were times when I was hurt that we really weren’t sure if I was going to be able to play again. Once I was able to start playing again and I felt more comfortable with my body and it holding up. I’ve always believed in my ability to play golf and play the game and be competitive. I knew I could win, but I also knew that I needed to prove it to myself and go out and do it.” – Newly crowned RBC Canadian Open champion Bud Cauley, who was seriously injured when he was a passenger in a car crash after the Memorial in 2018, on winning for the first time on the PGA Tour in his 239th start. The win also earned him a place in the field at this week’s US Open as it moved him inside the world’s top 60.

On this day: June 16th, 1974

Hale Irwin was a man with a vision, in more ways than one. Three weeks before his win in the US Open at Winged Foot’s West Course in Mamaroneck, New York, the bespectacled American had a vivid dream he would win, something he only told his wife Sally.

In what was dubbed the infamous Massacre at Winged Foot, where his seven-over par total of 287 gave him a two strokes winning margin over Forrest Fezler, Irwin managed to keep his cool while others lost theirs.

Johnny Miller was among those to describe the course set-up as “brutal”, with many believing the USGA had reacted to Miller’s closing 63 at Oakmont in winning the previous year by ensuring there would be no repeat.

Irwin – who had been a standout athlete in his youth, playing American football as a defensive back of the University of Colorado before committing to golf – shot rounds of 73-70-71-73 for 287 to lift the first of three career US Open titles. All three of his Major successes came in the championship, also winning in 1979 and 1990.

When asked if any of his other dreams had come true, he answered: “Not of this magnitude.”

Social Swing

BUD.🏆@BudCauley made seven Sunday birdies — including three in a row on 11-12-13 — to break away from the field and earn his first PGA TOUR victory at the @RBCCanadianOpen.



Check out his winning setup ⬇️



➡️ Pro V1x golf ball

➡️ NEW GTS2 8.0 driver

➡️ NEW GTS3 15.0 fairway… pic.twitter.com/m0kiK6MIzt — Titleist (@Titleist) June 14, 2026

BUD. @BudCauley made seven Sunday birdies – including three in a row on 11-12-13 – to break away from the field and earn his first PGA TOUR victory at the @RBCCanadianOpen – Titleist give their tour professional Bud Cauley the star treatment after his emotional win.

Our Open to The Open 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Congratulations to Jesper Svensson, Jackson Suber, and our new champion Bud Cauley on qualifying for The Open Championship! pic.twitter.com/3mzLGfIQae — RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) June 15, 2026

Our Open to The Open. Congratulations to Jesper Svensson, Jackson Suber and our new champion Bud Cauley on qualifying for The Open Championship! – the RBC Canadian Open social account congratulating the three players who earned their tickets to next month’s Open at Royal Birkdale.

So so sick for Bud. He’s been thru a lot and cool to see the hard work and him persevering to get his first win. One of the nicest guys on tour. — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 14, 2026

So so sick for Bud. He’s been thru a lot and cool to see the hard work and him persevering to get his first win. One of the nicest guys on tour – Michael Kim tips his cap to fellow PGA Tour player (and winner) Bud Cauley.

In the Bag

Bud Cauley (RBC Canadian Open)

Driver: Titleist GTS2 (8 degrees)

3-wood: Titleist GTS3 (15 degrees)

Irons: Titleist U505 (3), Titleist T250 (4), Titleist 620MB (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (48, 52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron GOLO 7 S1 tour prototype

Ball: Titleist ProV1x

Know the Rules

Q: On the putting green, a player marks their ball. They do not remove the marker before hitting their putt. What is the ruling?

A: The player gets one penalty stroke. Such a situation is covered by Rule 14.1a: Before lifting a ball under a Rule requiring the ball to be replaced on its original spot, the player must mark the spot which means to: Place a ball-marker right behind or right next to the ball, or hold a club on the ground right behind or right next to the ball.

If the spot is marked with a ball-marker, after replacing the ball the player must remove the ball-marker before making a stroke. If the player lifts the ball without marking its spot, marks its spot in a wrong way or makes a stroke with a ball-marker left in place, the player gets one penalty stroke.