Mack Hansen missing as Andy Farrell is set to name Ireland squad

Ahead of Andy Farrell naming his Six Nations squad today, thoughts will be turning to international rugby, but Munster are still busy reflecting on their Champions Cup exit – and Gordon D’Arcy reckons that their post-Christmas slump comes “as close to a mini-crisis as the province have been for quite some time”. Whether their run of four consecutive defeats, across two different tournaments, galvanises them or shreds their confidence further is, he says, now the key question.

Munster now join Connacht and Ulster in the Challenge Cup, Connacht – and Ireland – likely to have to make do without Mack Hansen for the rest of the season due to his foot injury. He’ll be missing, then, when Leinster visit the Dexcom Stadium for their URC meeting on Saturday, the day the ground’s new Clan Stand will be unveiled. Gerry Thornley talks to Stuart Lancaster ahead of the big occasion.

In the battle for the Irish number 10 shirt, might Harry Byrne nudge in on the Sam Prendergast v Jack Crowley duel? It would, writes Johnny Watterson, be a “disrupting selection”, but “another sharp pair of elbows” scrapping for that jersey might just be what Ireland needs.

John O’Sullivan, meanwhile, brings news of the squad Andrew Browne has named for the Under-20 Six Nations, tighthead prop Sami Bishti chosen as captain. Munster’s Tom Wood is one of just four survivors from last season’s squad, John talking to the Garryowen man whose father you might have heard of (Keith).

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reflects on last Sunday’s club final between Dingle and St Brigid’s and concludes that while its quality can’t be solely ascribed to the new rules, “they certainly played a role” in what was a thriller of a game.

Having retired from intercounty hurling last season, Declan Hannon, Limerick’s five-time All-Ireland winning captain, will be in spectating mode for this year’s League and Championship campaigns. He has every confidence, he tells Paul Keane, that Limerick can bounce back after two barren seasons, in All-Ireland terms.

Brittas Bay Golf Club, bought last year for a reported €30m-plus by Raymond and Nicky Conlan, will bounce back in 2027 after its makeover. Philip Reid talks to Nicky and course architect Kyle Phillips who, by the sounds of it, has been given free rein. “You don’t employ Michelangelo and take away his brush,” as Nicky put it.

TV Watch: TNT Sports continues its live coverage of the Australian tennis Open up to 1.15 this afternoon, and you can see highlights at 11pm tonight. You have a bunch of Champions League games to choose from, including Marseille v Liverpool (RTÉ 2, 8pm), Newcastle v PSV (Virgin Media Two, 8pm) and Chelsea v Pafos (TNT Sports 3, 8pm).