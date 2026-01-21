Mack Hansen likely to miss rest of season with foot injury

Mack Hansen suffered a recurrance of a foot injury during Connacht's URC game against the Bulls last October. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has confirmed Mack Hansen will almost certainly miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

The Ireland back three player had twice aggravated the issue which cut short his Lions tour last summer.

The problem resurfaced as the 27-year-old was scoring a try against the Bulls in October. Hansen returned to play two games for Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series, aggravating the problem once again in the Test against the Springboks.

He underwent surgery in London in December and indicated on social medial that his season might be over. With Connacht setting May’s Challenge Cup final as a goal, Lancaster was asked whether there is a possibility Hansen might be fit for the decider in Bilbao.

“It will be tight,” said Lancaster. “It will be a struggle I think.”

Finlay Bealham (knee) has been ruled out of Connacht’s marquee URC game against Leinster on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm), when the new Clan Stand will be opened at the Dexcom Stadium, and possibly for the following week’s fixture away to Zebre.

But the prop should be named in Ireland’s 2026 Six Nations squad on the premise he will be fit for the opening night in Paris on February 5th.

“I don’t think he’s a million miles away,” said Lancaster of Bealham. “He’s not trained with us fully, but speaking to him yesterday and today, he feels he’s making good progress very quickly.”

Josh Ioane (head) and Caolin Blade (Achilles) are both expected to return this week, while Dave Heffernan (calf) is being monitored. In addition to Hansen, Hugh Gavin, Temi Lasisi, Oisin Dowling, Byron Ralston, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Shayne Bolton remain longer-term absentees.