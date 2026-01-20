Sami Bishti named Ireland Under-20 captain for Six Nations as squad announced

Tom Wood is one of four players who return to the Ireland under-20 squad for this year's Six Nations. Photograph: Sebastiano Pessina/Inpho

Ireland Under-20 head coach Andrew Browne has named a 29-man squad for the Under-20 Six Nations championship that opens with a game against France in Perpignan on Saturday, February 7th.

Four players return from last year’s squad, outhalf Tom Wood, wing Derry Moloney, fullback/wing Charlie Molony and secondrow Donnacha McGuire. Browne has named tighthead prop Sami Bishti as captain.

Ireland warmed up for the tournament with internationals against South Africa (22-32), where 14 of the Six Nations squad played, and Italy (29-10), when 21 of those chosen played.

Connacht centre Seán Walsh, a try scorer and impressive performer against South Africa, picked up an injury in a Challenge Cup match against Montauban and was ruled out.

Josh Neill, the South African-born, Irish-qualified flanker, who has linked up with the Leinster academy, scored two tries in the victory over England. His brother Jordan has played ODI cricket for Ireland. The boys qualify through Irish grandparents.

Ireland will play their three home games, against Italy, Wales and Scotland in Cork, will face France in Perpignan and England at The Rec in Bath. Tickets for the home games are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.ie.

Browne said: “We have been working hard together as an extended squad for a number of months and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations.

“We, as coaches, have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment, and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against France, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland Under-20s team returning to Six Nations action at Virgin Media Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

IRELAND UNDER-20 SQUAD FOR SIX NATIONS

Forwards (17): Tyrese Abolarin (QUB/Ulster), Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster, capt), Ben Blaney (Terenure/Leinster), Jonathan Byrne (Garryowen/Munster), Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster), Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster), Christian Foley (Young Munster/Munster), Rian Handley (Old Wesley/Leinster), Bill Hayes (Garryowen/Munster), Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster), Duinn Maguire (UCD/Leinster), Blake McClean (Instonians/Ulster), Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster), Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster), Josh Neill (Old Wesley/Leinster), Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians/Connacht), Seán Walsh (MU Barnhall/Leinster).

Backs (12): Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster), Ethan Black (Old Wesley/Leinster), Noah Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), Luke Fogarty (MU Barnhall/Leinster), Derry Moloney (Blackrock College/Leinster), Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Charlie O’Shea (UCC/Munster), Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University/Leinster), Daniel Ryan (Corinthians/Connacht), Harry Waters (Blackrock College/Leinster), Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster).

Fixtures

Saturday, Feb 7th: France v Ireland, Stade Aime Giral, 8pm Irish time.

Friday, Feb 13th: Ireland v Italy, Virgin Media Park, 7.45pm.

Friday, February 20th: England v Ireland, The Rec, 7.45pm.

Saturday, March 7th: Ireland v Wales, Virgin Media Park, 7.45pm.

Sunday, March 15th: Ireland v Scotland, Virgin Media Park, 3.15pm