Football bodies struggle to keep sport and politics apart as Israel games approach

Protesters take part in a demonstration after Kosovo's former president Hashim Thaci was sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images

Thursday brings Ireland’s distracted prologue, an opening Nations League game against Kosovo while national attention remains fixed on the match against Israel on Sunday.

Israel open their campaign against Austria at the same time as Ireland kick off in Kosovo, and this game is proceeding without anything like the acrimony and controversy that has so underpinned the build-up to their meetings with Ireland. Whereas the FAI has moved the second game to an empty venue in Serbia, Austria are hosting Israel with fans in attendance at the 19,000-capacity Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. There is likely to be additional security at the game.

That they have moved out of the national stadium in Vienna is not a decision unique to facing Israel, as they are also hosting Ireland in Linz in November.

There are two pro-Palestinian protests set to be held in Linz on Thursday, with each expected to draw about 200 people. One of these protests is arranged by a group calling itself Stop the Game.

There has, however, been little conversation in the Austrian media in advance of the game as to whether it is appropriate to play Israel. While Irish Sport for Palestine shared a statement earlier this year from a group identifying as “Austrian football fans” that called for the Austrian Football Association to boycott games against Israel, the statement garnered very little traction in Austria.

The Austrian Football Association, meanwhile, does its best to remain apolitical, despite the fact its chairman, Josef Pröll, is himself a former politician, serving as the country’s vice-chancellor from 2008 to 2011.

“There is a principle of keeping sport and politics separate. I’m inclined to agree with this principle,” said Pröll earlier this year. Pröll took part in a TV debate with a political pundit before the 2026 World Cup in North America that focused on off-field stories, but he declined to answer questions about the United States and Iran.

Josef Pröll, president of the Austrian Football Association. Photograph: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The comparatively muted public debate in Austria surrounding the Israel games is at least partly a reflection of political consensus. Austria, unlike Ireland, has not formally recognised Palestinian statehood. The formal Austrian position is support of a negotiated, two-state solution.

Vienna-based football journalist Daniel Sauer says Austria’s national relationship with Israel is “complicated”, and is heavily influenced by the legacy and memory of the Holocaust.

“There is a broad understanding that war crimes are being committed in Palestine,” he says, “but speaking out as Hallgrímsson or [FAI chief executive David] Courell did would still lead to significant backlash.”

[ Heimir Hallgrímsson walks a tightrope at a very abnormal Ireland squad announcementOpens in new window ]

Media conversations in Austria around the game have instead centred on last week’s surprise sacking of sporting director Peter Schöttel, reportedly ousted after a power struggle with head coach Ralf Rangnick.

Hallgrímsson surely wishes he was also dealing with questions on similarly frivolous palace intrigues. He instead finds himself as the face of a national team put in an extraordinarily fraught situation, answering questions about the most horrifying violence and the most contentious political situation of modern times, all while speaking his second language. He said last week that no football coach is prepared for a situation like this, and had taken questions on Israel for more than 20 minutes before he said that Ireland would be “playing against genocide, not with genocide”.

The Israeli FA got wind of these comments and made noises about submitting a complaint to Uefa, but it had not lodged anything with the governing body as of Tuesday afternoon. It instead went public, posting to social media, accusing Hallgrímsson of “stupidity, ignorance, and hypocrisy”.

That a football institution would issue such a direct verbal attack on an individual from an opposing team before a game is extraordinary and without precedent. The strength of the comment is, however, analogous with the assertiveness with which other Israeli state bodies have rejected the UN independent panel’s ruling that Israel has perpetrated a genocide in Gaza.

Republic of Ireland Squad Announcement, FAI HQ, Dublin 17/9/2026 Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Hallgrímsson is a thoroughly decent and honourable man who has been placed in a deeply difficult situation, and that he cannot echo the judgment of an independent UN panel without being subject to such a personalised public attack explains why the FAI is limiting media engagements to a bare minimum this week.

The FAI’s call in this respect is understandable, but it also clears the media stage for the Israeli perspective. The latest story to emerge on Tuesday is a claim that the Israel players have already decided to refuse to swap shirts with the Irish players. We can’t imagine the Irish players were ever planning to do this, but the headlines now portray the Israelis as the first to clamber atop a moral high ground of their own definition.

Some among the Stop the Game movement are taking the put ’em under pressure approach to the players now too, with protesters gathering outside the team hotel in Castleknock on Monday evening, chanting “don’t play, don’t play” to the tune of Olé, Olé.

FAI executives and board members have already been subject of personalised criticism online, including from an X account that bears the name and logo of Stop the Game. This is a broad coalition and many of those advocating a boycott do not approve of these online attacks, but they are happening nonetheless. Given players have so many empty hours in their hotel rooms during international weeks, it is hard to imagine they will be able to ignore their phones and all the comments being sent their way.

The FAI’s concerns are not limited to the Israel games either; it is worried about next week’s home game against Austria being interrupted by further protests.

Meanwhile, Hallgrímsson and his players flew to Pristina after training on Tuesday afternoon to play Kosovo. They land in a city convulsed by public protests over last week’s ruling at a tribunal in The Hague, which sentenced former president Hashim Thaçi to 25 years in prison for war crimes committed during his time as a senior commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s.

The fact is as true for footballers and football coaches as it is for everyone else: you may not be interested in politics, but politics is interested in you.