Irish Revolut customers affected by ‘third-party’ data breach

Revolut said its systems were not compromised and customer funds and investments are safe, as are user passwords, passcodes, card details and ID documents. Photograph: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images

Revolut has confirmed that some Irish customers were affected by a data breach involving a third-party company that provides services to the digital bank related to its US stock trading feature.

The incident, the second separate issue involving the fintech this month, relates to DriveWealth, a US broker that provides US stock trading services to Revolut customers.

The breach relates to historical records dating to before December 2023.

Revolut said its systems were not compromised and customer funds and investments are safe, as are user passwords, passcodes, card details and ID documents.

“In the US, the incident relates to customers who have used US stock trading,” a spokesman said.

“In the UK, EEA (European Economic Area) and Australia, it relates to historical records dating from before we changed our US stock trading model. We implemented these changes between December 2023 and June 2025, depending on the market. Since then, individual customers’ personal details in these markets have not been shared with DriveWealth and, as a result, are not affected.”

The spokesman said that DriveWealth is “best placed” to say how many Irish customers are affected. DriveWealth has been approached for comment.

Revolut said that DriveWealth has contacted affected customers directly and that Revolut has followed up with its own emails, explaining the situation and what it means for them.

In a statement on its website, DriveWealth said it discovered unauthorised access to its network had occurred between September 4th and September 5th.

“This security incident involved unauthorised access to personal data contained in certain systems of DriveWealth,” it said.

Based on its own investigations, the company said it “discovered that certain personal information was exfiltrated from our network”.

DriveWealth said: “At this time, we have no reason to believe any other sensitive personal information was affected. No passwords or financial payment information (such as credit card or bank account details) were compromised.”

Earlier this month, Revolut said a “sophisticated external impersonation scam” was behind a separate data breach that involved the company releasing sensitive information about its customers.

A spokesman for the company said a “limited number” of individuals were impacted by the breach and these customers have been contacted directly.

He added that Revolut’s systems and customer funds were unaffected by the breach.

It reported that data shared with the third party as part of the breach included customers’ identity and contact details, their dates of birth, postal and email addresses and phone numbers.