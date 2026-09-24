Murderer arrested while on the run in Co Donegal appears in court

Gary Anderson, who is from Derry, had been on temporary release from prison and absconded while attending his father’s funeral. Photograph: North West Newspix

A convicted murderer who escaped from custody in Northern Ireland appeared in court after being arrested in Co Donegal on Wednesday.

Gary Anderson appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old had been unlawfully at large for more than a week.

Anderson, who is from Derry, had been on temporary release from prison and absconded while attending his father’s funeral.

He was serving life in prison after being jailed in 2023 for the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry.

He was arrested following a Garda operation at Fahan Marina caravan campsite in Fahan just before 2pm on Wednesday.

Wearing a black sweatshirt and black tracksuit bottoms, Anderson was accompanied to court by detectives.

Det Garda Jason Conroy gave details of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused. He was charged with having escaped from Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim.

Conroy said he arrested Anderson at 1.44pm at Fahan Marina campsite. Anderson was told why he was being arrested but made no reply.

At 8.47pm the accused was charged and handed a true copy of the charge sheet and again made no reply.

Garda Sgt Jim Collins told the court that there had been no application for bail from Anderson’s legal representatives, who were instructed by solicitor Kevin Winters of Belfast-based KRW Law.

Collins said he was seeking directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case and was seeking to have the accused remanded in custody.

He applied to Judge Emile Daly for an adjournment in the case to allow for these directions.

The judge adjourned the case for Anderson to appear by video-link to Letterkenny District Court on Monday next, September 28th.

His solicitor said that while he understood the judge could not direct that Anderson be held in another prison other than Castlerea Prison, he asked her to recommend another prison because of what he termed “other parties involved”.