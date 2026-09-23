After Kosovo, Ireland will have played 53 of the other 54 Uefa nations – just one more to go...

Kosovo players pose for a photo with fans after beating Slovakia in their World Cup play-off in March. Photograph: Christian Bruna/Getty Images

We were going to suggest we have for you the most perfect football-related quiz question in the history of time, but on reflection there’s a chance you’ll hear it so often this week a trickier poser might be: which Irish striker, whose name rhymes with Boy Carrot, plays for Real Betis?

Anyway, after the Republic of Ireland play Kosovo in Pristina on Thursday evening, in what will be the nations’ first ever senior meeting, there will be but a single Uefa member our men have yet to play either a competitive or friendly international.

(We stress ‘lads’ here, because our lasses have indeed met said nation, and if you’re not gender-specific with your quiz question, you’ll find yourself in a world of bother).

Five years ago, there were four European nations our men had never played, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and the answer to the quiz question, but Azerbaijan (World Cup qualifier, 2021) and Ukraine (Nations League, 2022) were crossed off the list, leaving just the two.

And, come 7.45pm on Thursday, there’ll be just the one.

Confession: some of us completely forgot about a friendly at Turner’s Cross 10 years ago, which was Ireland’s final game before Euro 2016, so very confidently declared that the answer was Belarus. A mitigating factor here is that they beat us in the nations’ first-ever meeting, so it’s one you’d be wanting to erase from your memory.

While your quiz contestants are racking their brains, you can scramble them further by offering them a bonus point if they can also name the nation Ireland has played the most in competitive and friendly games.

Troy Parrott of the Republic of Ireland scores his side's third goal past goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz during the Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifier against Hungary at Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

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They can rule out Spain, second in the list, the Netherlands, third, and Denmark/France/England/Norway, joint fourth.

(If you want to really test them, ask them to name the nations outside Europe who Ireland have never played. Seeing as they number over 100, you might need the pub to have a lock-in).

Ready for the answers?

Our most common opponent over the years, having played them a whole 28 times since 1938, is….. Poland.

And the Uefa member we have yet to play? Slovenia. And they say Ljubljana is lovely. They need to emerge from our hat soon.

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