Ireland trying hard to get their heads in the game ahead of 10 tumultuous days

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The opening question at Heimir Hallgrímsson’s press conference in Pristina on Wednesday related to the Taoiseach’s defence of him, after that attack by the Israeli FA, while speaking at the United Nations. As Gavin Cooney puts it, it was a departure from the standard opening gambit at these affairs. “So, Heimir ... any knocks?” But there’s been little standard about the build-up to this international window. “Sunday’s game against Israel isn’t so much casting a shadow on Ireland’s preparations to face Kosovo as it is entirely blotting out the sun.”

Gavin Cummiskey heard from Dara O’Shea, captain in the absence of Nathan Collins and Séamus Coleman, who spoke about the challenge for the players through all the controversy. In his preview of the game, Gavin (the Cummiskey one) says that the concern for O’Shea and his manager is that “the constant noise surrounding the Israel fixtures” will impact the team’s performances in the four games they have to play in four countries across 10 “tumultuous” days.

Still in football, but a world away from Ireland’s trials and tribulations, Dave Hannigan writes about Cavan Sullivan, the 16-year-old called up to the United States squad for upcoming friendlies. “The growing belief is that he is destined for global stardom,” Dave writes, but they said the same of Freddy Adu. Will Sullivan’s tale have a happier ending?

Will Conor McKenna’s appearance in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final have a happy ending? Gordon Manning previews the game and takes a wider look at the Irish playing down under. He notes that Kylie Minogue will provide the pre-match entertainment on Saturday, so “here’s the lowdown from an Irish perspective, especially for you”. People have got P45s for less.

Ciarán Murphy, meanwhile, reflects on the remarkable attendance at Saturday’s club game between Garrymore and Crossmolina, close to 5,000 turning up for what - they feared - might be Kobe McDonald’s last game before he follows McKenna and Co to Australia.

And in rugby, Gerry Thornley talks to new Munster recruit Kieran Brookes ahead of his first appearance at Thomond Park, in Saturday’s URC meeting with Glasgow Warriors, and John O’Sullivan hears from Andrew Osborne in the build-up to Leinster’s trip to Johannesburg to take on the Lions.

TV Watch: There’s more racing from the Listowel festival on TG4 from 1.45 this afternoon, and from 5.30pm Sky Sports Golf begins its coverage of the Presidents Cup at Medinah. And at 7.45pm, a lengthy Nations League window opens for the Republic of Ireland away to Kosovo (RTÉ2), Portugal v Wales (BBC2) and the Netherlands v Germany (Virgin Media Two) kicking off at the same time.