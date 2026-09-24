Versatile Andrew the latest Osborne off talented family’s conveyor belt

Leinster's Andrew Osborne is happy to step in wherever 'they need me to play'. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Anecdotally, one or two familiar with the Naas rugby scene have suggested the Osborne family might yield further professional stock. No pressure then on Jack, Adam and Will, younger brothers to Lions, Ireland and Leinster utility back Jamie (24) and Leinster and former underage international, Andrew (23).

It’s a lighthearted quip and not unfamiliar to Irish sporting politics, in the tone of the confessional whisper for those that claim insider knowledge. No matter how good the older brothers are, there is generally a younger fellah lurking that’ll be the best of them. Right or wrong doesn’t enter the equation.

There’s 15 months separating Jamie and Andrew, with the latter happy to admit that he leant heavily on his brother to feel his way into professional rugby.

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Andrew won an under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023 and that summer started in the World Junior Championship final defeat to France in South Africa.

He made a try-scoring debut for Leinster against Zebre in March 2024, playing in the back three on the day alongside Jamie. Andrew has 21 caps for the province to date, his versatility reflected in 10 starts on the right wing, five on the left, one at fullback and six off the bench.

He’ll play anywhere by inclination, but when pressed he said: “I probably grew up playing fullback [most of the] time. Wherever they need me to play or want me to play, I’m happy to step in.”

How would he appraise the differences between him and Jamie as rugby players?

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“Jamie’s probably slightly bigger than me.” A quick scan of the official statistics reveals it to be true, 6ft 4in to 6ft 2in in height. He continued: “I’d say I’ll probably take [him] pace [wise] but we both have good features. His, would be his ball-playing ability, his size and his carrying ability.

“I try to learn [from] him and bring that into my game, but also use my uniqueness of trying to beat players with a short kicking game. We’re similar, but different. I’m always chatting with Jamie, bouncing ideas off him, and trying to learn from his experiences. It’s good to have someone as close as a brother in the squad as well.

Connacht vs Leinster, URC, 2024: Leinster's Andrew Osborne celebrates scoring a try with his brother, Jamie Osborne. Photograph: Inpho

“I was kind of in and out of the team a bit more last season, so I’m pushing myself now to get into as many match day squads as I can. I want to be playing at the business end of the season in those big games as much as possible.”

To do so requires him to get better, and he identifies several areas. “As a squad, we’ve been working on [the] contact [side of the game]. Personally, I’ve worked on the aerial skill area; it’s such a big factor in games, as you’ve seen in the summer series. I’m really trying to develop my skill set in high balls and in winning those battles.”

There’s also the mental side of the game to which he needs to attune in looking for incremental improvements. He spoke about that as a growth area that can make a difference and ensure that his case for match minutes is more compelling.

James Lowe’s departure for Japan and an injury to Jordan Larmour meant that Osborne was given the jersey for preseason games against Lyon and Zebre. He’d like to continue that run against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“The first two games we had in preseason were enjoyable. We had a good trip over to Lyon, bonded well as a group, and then I thought that showed in the second game against Zebre in the Laya Arena when we came back.

“We know how good the Lions are at home. They only lost one game last season, and we saw recently they went toe to toe with the All Blacks in the series there. We know how big the challenge is, but we’re excited to put our best foot forward and try to get a result.”

Osborne juggles his studies with rugby. “I’m in UCD, trying to finish off my degree in economics and information communications. In my spare time I’m trying to catch up on as much college stuff as I can. I’m into my third year now, so probably a year or two left, depending on how I go.”

He’s discovered golf, too, but that’s not playing ball with his ambition to be better. He’s off 14 but concedes “that’s probably a bit low for the way I’m playing.”

This weekend, all that’s an aside. There are Lions to be tamed.