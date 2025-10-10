‘We want to get it done’: Stephen Bradley eyes Shamrock Rovers title party against Shels

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium, Friday, 8pm – Live on Virgin Media Two

The thought of wresting the title from the reigning champions on home turf doesn’t provide Stephen Bradley with any added incentive.

Shamrock Rovers’ head coach insists regaining the League of Ireland championship has been their goal since the first kick of a ball in February. Now, they just need a point from their remaining five games to seal the deal.

Then there is Europe, as well as the prospect of a coveted first double in 38 years. Rovers will take on Cork City in next month’s FAI Cup final.

“It is set up really well, a Dublin derby at home,” said Bradley ahead of Shelbourne’s visit to Tallaght Stadium with title confirmation the target.

“That will be the aim, we want to get it mathematically done as soon as possible. [Tonight] gives us that opportunity, so that is what we will look to do.”

Asked if achieving it against the outgoing holders would making it sweeter, Bradley added: “No, we don’t need that. Our motivation was at the start of the year. Our motivation was last year losing it and the way we did. It’s not about who we play or playing against Shels. It’s about getting this done as soon as possible.

“We have a lot of European games and we have to perform. The sooner we can put this to bed and get ready for those games, the better. As I said, our motivation is getting this mathematically done as soon as possible.”

Having relinquished the crown to their Dublin rivals last season, the Rovers boss knew the motivation existed within the club to win a fifth title in six years and a record-extending 22nd overall. Not even a truncated preseason, following their run to the knock-out stage of last season’s Conference League, could get in the way.

“I knew after the first round of games. I could feel it in the dressingroom,” said Bradley. “Our aim was to make sure we were still in the fight early on. And after the first round I knew we were in a good place.

“I knew we were in a better place than where we were last year. And that was so important to me, that we had our identity back and we had our principles back.

“When we reviewed the first round I knew we were right there. Not that we were brilliant in every game. It wasn’t like that. I just knew we were there, that we were in a good place.

“And I knew we would get better. In the second half of the season we always get better and it’s turned out to be the case.”

International duty and injuries hamper Bradley’s team selection.

Following Wednesday’s madcap 3-3 draw in Libya, captain Roberto Lopes is still a win away from qualifying for the World Cup with Cape Verde. Lopes has a dilemma on whether he’s available for Monday’s deciding game at home to Eswatini as his wife, Leah, is expecting a baby.

Though called up for senior duty, Josh Honohan was ruled out with an injury by Ireland’s medical staff. Lee Grace, Danny Grant and Victor Ozhianvuna are also injured while Michael Noonan, Alex Noonan and Max Kovalevskis are away with Ireland’s underage teams.

“We have players who can play in different positions,” said Bradley on the depth of his squad. “We’ll be fine. We’ll be nice and calm and relaxed and do what we do.”

With a trip to Cork on Monday to follow, it’s a big weekend for Shelbourne in their quest to qualify for Europe again next year.

Goalkeeper Conor Kearns and defender Sam Bone remain out injured for Joey O’Brien’s side, who sit sixth, four points off third place, though fourth would qualify for Europe should Rovers win the cup.