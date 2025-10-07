Conor McGregor accepts 18-month sanction over missed doping tests

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month sanction for a violation of anti-doping policy, the UFC confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement on their website, the MMA promotion said McGregor missed three attempts by Combat Sports Anti-Doping to collect biological samples from him in 2024 – on June 13th, September 19th, and September 20th – leading to so-called “whereabouts failures”.

“McGregor fully co-operated with CSAD’s investigation, accepted responsibility, and provided detailed information that CSAD determined contributed to the missed tests,” the UFC said in a statement.

“Taking McGregor’s co-operation and circumstances into account, CSAD reduced the standard 24-month sanction for three whereabouts failures by six months. His period of ineligibility began on September 20th, 2024 (the date of his third whereabouts failure) and will conclude on March 20th, 2026.”

McGregor, who has not fought in the UFC since suffering a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has said he wants to fight on a proposed card at the White House in June of next year.