Legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird dies aged 92

Former Test umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird who has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced. Photograph: Anna Gowthorpe/PA

Bird was one of the most prominent umpires of his era, and was made president of his home county in 2014.

In a statement, Yorkshire added: “The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie’s family and friends during this time.

“He will be truly missed by all at the club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history.”

Expressing “profound sadness” for his loss, Yorkshire paid tribute to a man who transcended his role to become one of the most recognisable figures in the sport.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history,” the statement added.

“Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Dickie Bird’s life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket.

“A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird’s playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire.

“Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals — earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style.”