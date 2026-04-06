All in the Game: Nasri’s nosh could come at a cost as French tax officials eye a bite

When it comes to tales about tax-exiled retired footballers, nothing quite topped newspaper Les Echos’ report last week on Samir Nasri’s battle with the French authorities. If he ends up losing it, he could be out of pocket to the tune of €5 million-plus.

Nasri (38) retired from the game a few years back after earning 41 caps for France, the highlights of his club career coming at Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City. He, no doubt, earned a packet along the way, so to avoid French tax, he declared himself a resident of Dubai.

The authorities, though, had a notion that he was spending more than 183 days per calendar year in his Paris home, which would make him a French tax resident. But? “Nasri has strongly denied these allegations, insisting that he will defend himself before the French courts to prove the legality of his status as a resident abroad.”

What is the key evidence against him? Well, investigations revealed that in a single year, his personal account ordered 212 (212!) takeaways from Deliveroo, all of which were delivered to ... his Parisian pad. Unless he can prove he was ordering nosh from Dubai for an occupant in his gaff, this could be tricky. If only the lad had learned to cook.

Former France manager Raymond Domenech with Thierry Henry after they beat Ireland in a play-off game to advance to the 2010 World Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

Grumpy Raymond lets fly

Former France manager Raymond Domenech is, as you know, a deliciously grumpy pundit. His peak grumpiness came in his book from a few years ago when he called his 2010 French squad, which went on strike on him at the World Cup, “a bunch of imbeciles”.

Franck Ribery was a “susceptible diva” (“I would have gladly strung him up”), Samir Nasri was a “symbol of selfishness”, Thierry Henry was a “sulk”, Karim Benzema was “arrogant”, Nicolas Anelka was “Doctor Jekyll and Mister Hyde”, and so on.

Is he any chirpier about the current French team in light of their recent friendly wins over Brazil and Colombia? “How have we impressed the world? Because of friendlies against Brazil, who have a rubbish team? And the worst Colombia team I have ever seen?”

That’s a no, then, but he still thinks France are one of 10 nations capable of winning the World Cup. Who are the others? “Not the English, we all agree on that, don’t we?” he said to L’Equipe. “They have such a loser image, no one takes them seriously any more.” Stay grumpy, Raymond,

Quote of the Week

“The Third Apocalypse.” – La Gazzetta dello Sport responding calmly to Italy’s failure to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

Number: 9,535

In Euros, the highest priced tickets for the World Cup final in Fifa’s latest sale. By the BBC’s calculation, that makes them the most expensive ever for a football match.

World of Mouth

“Bosnia’s manager said they’ll park the bus in front of our goal. So all we’ll have to do is turn up with something stronger to move it – we’ll bring out the tow truck.” – Fabio Capello, previewing the Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy World Cup playoff. The Italians, alas, forgot to bring their tow truck.

“We’ll be out to devour whoever turns up. Zenica will be on fire. We believe in ourselves. We’re not afraid of anyone – we fear only God.” – Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic before taking on Italy, who were, well, devoured (on penalties).

“I just went up to him and said, ‘have you gone mad?’ And then I was shown a yellow card. But that’s just how Sampaio is. He must be on his period.” – Neymar on his run-in with, eh, male referee Sávio Sampaio in a recent Santos game. Lengthy ban incoming, by all accounts.

“I don’t think I still love football as much as I did in the beginning, but I imagine it’s normal after 30 years. Sometimes it happens that you lose a bit of interest, like in any job, I suppose.” – How much is Kevin De Bruyne enjoying life at Napoli? Em.

“I’d like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.” – Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez sending a nudge, nudge, wink, wink in Real’s direction.

“No player is bigger than the football club. If he’s had enough, put your hands up and f**k off.” – In response, Chelsea old boy John Obi Mikel sends a cheerio in Enzo’s direction.