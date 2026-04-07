Shane Lowry: ‘I’d always said I’d love to the be the first Irishman to win a green jacket, but to be the second would be pretty nice’

The old oak tree close to the first tee has seen it all, the joy and ecstasy; the sorrow and misery. The telltale wires show how, with the help of modern tree surgery, it has survived its own storms and paid witness to the deeds of those who have journeyed up the hill from the 18th green to the sanctuary of the Augusta National clubhouse.

Here Shane Lowry stands, just a couple of days out from his 11th Masters, and the Offaly man – who has experienced all of those emotions in a career that has mainly seen him ride the high wave – has his arms folded, a wide smile across his face. At peace.

Any scars from the recent disappointing collapse at the Cognizant have hopefully healed in the weeks since, although the truest test of any player’s mental fortitude comes in the white heat of battle on the back nine on Masters Sunday. Lowry, for one, is aiming to be in the thick of it.

Sundays, too often for Lowry, have brought senses of disappointment. Last year, he at least had the chance to join in the celebratory joy of Rory McIlroy’s achievement. For himself, though, it was another exit down Magnolia Lane with thought of what might have been after being at the business end of proceedings towards the latter part of his third round only to fall away to finish tied-42nd.

“Even the year I finished third [in 2022], I drove out of here feeling pretty miserable, to be honest. It’s a tough sport, it’s a tough place. It’s just hard. I’ve not driven out on a Sunday evening happy with myself ever here. So, you know, maybe at some stage I will be happy,” said Lowry.

Yet he knows, and we know, what he is capable of. His CV is one of aiming and delivering, from winning the Irish Open as an amateur and lifting the Claret Jug in The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019. along with WGC and Rolex Series wins. And, of course, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage last September when he stood as strong as anyone.

Shane Lowry celebrates after sinking a putt to see Team Europe retain the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black last September. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

His collapse at the Cognizant – three strokes ahead of his pursuers with three to play, only to double bogey both 16 and 17 as Nico Echavarria nipped in to take the title – hurt, and he could have done with time to wallow and heal. Except there was no time, with the Arnold Palmer and The Players in back-to-back weeks and two missed cuts to underscore the misery.

“I probably could have done with a week off after Cognizant, to let the dust settle and get back on the horse. But then practice has gone well the last few weeks. It’s been a decent enough season so far.

“Obviously, I could be standing here with two wins [from Dubai and Cognizant], could be standing here maybe having a bit of a different conversation. But whatever happened on that Sunday (at the) Cognizant, if I get the chance again, hopefully I’ll learn something from that.”

But this week is all about the Masters.

“I try not to think about it, to be honest, because I’d love to be coming back here forever. I’d love to be 70 years of age, sitting out with Rory, having a drink. We’ve talked about that.

“I’d love to be that person. I’d love to be going to the champions’ dinner forever. There’s a lot that comes with it, and a lot that you try not to think about it too much.

“I’d always said I’d love to the be the first Irishman to win a green jacket, but that obviously can’t be the case any more. So, the second would be pretty nice.”

Has he manifested McIlroy placing the green jacket on his shoulders?

“There’s no doubt I’ve thought about it. Geez, that would be the best dream!”