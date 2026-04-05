The Masters: Five players that could be putting on the Green Jacket next Sunday

Matt Fitzpatrick

Formline: 1-2-41-24-14

Best finish at Augusta: Tied-7th (2016)

Odds: 22-1

Fitzpatrick is playing in his 12th Masters so has managed to load up plenty of experience around the azaleas. But it’s more than that. The 2022 US Open champion has clicked into the form of his life in recent weeks, narrowly losing out on The Players (second to Cameron Young) before rebounding with a fine win in the Valspar to bring momentum into the season’s first Major.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty

Formline: 22-24-12-4-3

Best finish at Augusta: 1st (2022, 2024)

Odds: 11-2

Okay, so we’ve got that evens year thing going: 2022, 2024 ... 2026? There’s also that new baby bounce effect. More importantly, though, is that Scheffler time and time again has shown how well he plays around Augusta National with his ability to strategically play to the right spot – be that on fairways or on approach shots to the green – that has seen him win twice in six starts.

Cameron Young

Cameron Young at TPC Sawgrass. Photograph: James Gilbert/Getty

Formline: 1-3-7-55-41

Best finish at Augusta: Tied-7th (2023)

Odds: 22-1

Young discovered the winning habit in the Wyndham last year and claimed a second PGA Tour title in last month’s The Players, which also leapfrogged him up to a career best fifth on the official world rankings. The native New Yorker has blown hot and cold at Augusta National – two top-10s, two missed cuts – but has moved up a gear so far this season and looks primed to be one of the main contenders.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm at LIV Golf South Africa. Photograph: Johan Rynners/Getty

Formline: 2-5-1-2-2

Best finish at Augusta: 1st (2023)

Odds: 11-1

The Spaniard has – along with Bryson DeChambeau – dominated LIV Golf in recent weeks, including a win in Hong Kong among a sequence of five top-5s. There’ll be greater field depth of course at Augusta National but Rahm these days gives off the impression of playing as someone with a point to prove. This is his 10th appearance in the Masters, where he has never missed a cut and has posted five top-10 finishes.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts on the sixth green during the final round of the Valspar Championship. Photograph: Julio Aguilar/Getty

Formline: 11-32-11-12-29

Best finish at Augusta: 1st (2015)

Odds: 33-1

This is Spieth’s 13th appearance at the Masters and, although currently ranked 63rd in the world, the Texan usually turns up and challenges once he drives down Magnolia Lane. That 2015 win was one of six top-10s Spieth has managed in the tournament and there have been green shoots of late that he is primed to win again, ending a drought dating back to the Heritage Classic of 2022.