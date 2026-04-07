Fuel protests set to cause disruption on major routes across Ireland today

Main Points

A national fuel protest is taking place today over spiralling diesel, petrol and home heating oil prices caused by the ongoing war in the Middle East

Convoys were expected to assemble from 7am at sites across the country before merging into a single convoy as they approach Dublin

Motorists have been warned the protest may bring commuting routes into Dublin and other major roads around the country to a standstill

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) said it is “not involved”, with activists seeking to highlight the tax burden on fuel in a context of spiralling costs

Images and video shared on social media show vehicles gathering at various locations around the country in preparation for this morning’s protests, climate and science correspondent Caroline O’Doherty reports.

Tractors and trucks are shown gathering outside Portlaoise, Co Westmeath; Monasterevin, Co Kildare and Rathcoole and Lusk, Co Dublin with the intention of travelling in convoy on the M7 and M1.

Other images show a convoy on the M6 from Galway and a gathering at Castlebar, Co Mayo. The size of the gatherings is not currently verifiable.

More from affected sectors on this morning’s radio shows. Vivienne Clarke reports: Ger Hyland, the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association has said he does not know who is organising today’s fuel price protests. Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast with Anton Savage, Hyland declined to say if he supported the protests.

“We empathise with them, we can see where they’re coming from,” he said. “Our position on this is that we are still at the table with Government. We had a meeting with government last Friday, we’re meeting with them again this week.”

As an association the IRHA was not involved with the protest, he said, but it was up to every member to make their own decision. “We have members who are probably involved in this today.

“They’re involved in it because they can’t afford to fuel their trucks. It’s up to every individual haulier himself to do as he sees fit for his company”

Later on the same programme, Kevin McPartland, chief executive of Fuels for Ireland, said that the crux of the issue was excise duty. The Exchequer was “not as far behind as they’re letting on. They’ve let everybody off 20 cents a litre, but actually they’re collecting 16 of that back in VAT. So I have a lot of sympathy with the protesters today.

“We need an expert group to have a comprehensive review of all of the taxation and compliance cost of fuel.

“If I was a haulier, if I was an agricultural contractor, I would be saying, yeah, but how do I remain in business today? I do think we need targeted responses for those particular sectors.”

A number of representative groups have said they themselves are not involved in organising the protests.

The president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, Denis Drennan, said that the association would not be participating on any kind of official basis, but he had “no doubt” that individual farmer members would be taking part or supporting the protest.

“This is not a matter of choice for farmers and between the surge in fuel, energy and fertiliser, we are fast coming up on the point where just getting up in the morning to work and produce food will be prohibitively expensive and farmers will just have to stop,” he said.

The Irish Road Haulage Association said it is “not involved” in the protests, but added: “We understand that each member needs to do what they feel is right for their business.”

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council said the sector was facing serious cost pressures but that its focus was on engagement with Government. It asked protesters to keep bus lanes clear.

World news is full of stories about fuel prices this morning as the Iran war continues, with oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf under threat and shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz halted.

Around 18% of French ‌petrol stations were lacking some kind ​of fuel on Tuesday morning, junior energy minister ​Maud Bregeon said, after one brand set prices lower than elsewhere, leading to supply issues.

Two tankers full of Qatari liquefied natural gas tried to exit the Persian Gulf on Monday only to U-turn within hours after being denied clearance by Iranian officials, Bloomberg reported.

There were also reports of Taiwan switching back to coal, Pakistanis seeking electric motorbikes, high inflation in the Philippines, and an Indian plan to buy more Venezuelan crude.

Ireland is not alone in dealing with rising prices.

Some reports of congestion already on approaches to Dublin, although that is not a rarity on an ordinary day. Should large convoys develop, we wouldn’t expect to see their main impact for a little while yet.

Congestion Report:



M50 Southbound: J03 - J07.



Delays on routes around Dublin: N3 (E), N4(E), N7(E).



Drive with care!#TII #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/jkbPHJ6hDb — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) April 7, 2026

Gardaí said on Monday evening that they were aware of the planned protests and said they could produce significant additional traffic in places from 8am. Here’s the full statement:

“An Garda Síochána is aware of proposals for vehicle gatherings, and associated public activity, at various locations around the country from early tomorrow morning Tuesday, 7th April 2026.

“An Garda Síochána understands it is proposed that convoys of vehicles (including HGVs, agricultural and plant vehicles) will gather at various locations across the country. It is understood that the proposed convoys, potentially slow moving, will travel primarily along national primary routes.

“It is proposed that some of these convoys will remain in regional locations, and some will travel to Dublin to congregate in the Dublin region.

“If the convoys materialise and congregate, it is expected that there will be significant additional traffic, including slow-moving vehicles, on the main arteries leading to Dublin and in the vicinity of large urban areas across the country from 0800hrs.

“An Garda Síochána has had limited interaction with some persons involved in publishing information about these convoys. As the majority of the organisation of these convoys is taking place on social media platforms and messaging apps, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide accurate or detailed advice to the general public at this time.

“Members of the public travelling on National Primary Routes... 7th April 2026 are advised to plan their journeys by ensuring they leave additional time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect traffic delays, if congestion is caused as a result of these convoys.

“An Garda Síochána will provide updates, where possible by the Garda Press Office, if appropriate and required, via:

• Press releases

• Garda social media channels

“An Garda Síochána respects the right of citizens to exercise their constitutional rights, subject to statutory provisions.

“While An Garda Síochána facilitates peaceful protest, An Garda Síochána must also balance and protect the rights of individuals to travel freely and commercial organisations to conduct business.

“Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events involves a graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety.”

A day of disruption is expected in the capital and other places across the country as a national fuel protest unfolds.

Protesters were expected to assemble from 7am at various motorway services across the country before taking off towards Dublin. Many major commuter routes to the capital are expected to be affected, including the M50, the M1 and other roads.

Rolling protests will also begin outside Cork, Limerick and Galway.