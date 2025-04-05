Arsenal’s slim title challenge almost over after Everton draw

Everton's Iliman Ndiaye scores Everton's equaliser from the penalty spot during the Premier League game against Arsenal at Goodison Par. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Premier League: Everton 1 [Ndiaye 49 pen] Arsenal 1 [Trossard 34]

Everton did near-neighbours Liverpool a favour by taking points off Arsenal in a 1-1 draw but judging by the Gunners’ performance they have already checked out of the title race.

With the gap to the leaders still 11 points, Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final at home to Real Madrid has far greater significance for their season and that was reflected in Mikel Arteta’s team selection.

The result offers Arne Slot’s champions-elect the chance to put any doubts about the outcome of the title to bed at Fulham on Sunday.

But Arteta will have left his former Goodison Park home already thinking about Europe after Iliman Ndiaye scored an equaliser from the penalty spot on his first league start in two months due to injury to cancel out Leandro Trossard’s first-half opener.