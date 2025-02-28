Retirements sure to add extra emotion to France clash

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

As if Saturday week’s Six Nations meeting with France in Dublin wasn’t already going to be a momentous occasion, that it will now mark Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray’s final international appearances on home turf is, writes Gerry Thornley, “sure to add an extra layer of emotion” to the day. “Amazing” careers, said Paul O’Connell in his tribute to the trio who, between them, have amassed a remarkable 371 caps.

“I think I have lived the dream,” said Murray when Gerry heard from him after the announcement, “I had the best days of my life in a green jersey.” “If Ireland had a Mount Rushmore,” says Johnny Watterson, the three “would make strong candidates for their faces to be sculpted into the rock face”.

With Murray due to leave Munster at the end of the season, his plan to to play another year abroad, he won’t get to work with Clayton McMillan who will take over as head coach of the province in July. Gregor Paul brings a view from New Zealand on McMillan, and it should put a spring in the step of the Munster faithful. He is “the hottest emerging coach in the country” and “has established himself as arguably the next All Blacks coach-in-waiting”. That’s what you call a decent reference.

In hurling, there was a desperate blow for Clare on Thursday with news that Shane O’Donnell, the reigning player of the year, has to undergo shoulder surgery and is not expected back in action until the end of the year.

In soccer, Gavin Cummiskey looks at the journey Mipo Odubeko has taken through football before signing for Shelbourne in December, the 22-year-old having spent time in both Manchester City and United’s youth set-ups before brief stints at a number of clubs. Now, he is looking to reignite his career under the guidance of Damien Duff.

Ian O’Riordan, meanwhile, was at the Sport Ireland Arena in Abbotstown on Thursday to hear Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan announce €31.3m in core funding grants, Special Olympics Ireland, athletics, swimming, ‘Horse Sport’ and basketball (€930,000) again the top recipients.

In horse racing, Brian O’Connor tells the story of Flyingbolt, “the sport’s most underappreciated talent” who lived in the shadow of his stablemate Arkle. “Arkle is still held in mythical regard, but the horse that once threatened to eclipse him has largely been forgotten. Flyingbolt deserves a better legacy than that.”

And Philip Reid picks out the ‘Top five golf balls for 2025’, advising you not to spend too much on your choice because there’s a fair chance you’ll lose it on its debut. He does, though, boast that “there is one ball that I have managed to keep safe and sound” down the years. The catch? He’s never used it. The last man to strike it was then world number one Dustin Johnson who cracked it in to Philip’s head at the 2017 British Open. He had the good grace to autograph it, though.

TV Watch: Shane Lowry and Séamus Power are back in action in round two of the Cognizant Classic in Florida (Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm), and this evening Munster host Edinburgh in the URC (TG4 and Premier Sports 2, 7.35). Ten minutes later, champions Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers kick off in the Premier Division (Virgin Media Two).