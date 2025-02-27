Paul O’Connell pays tribute to departing Ireland trio of former team-mates

When Paul O’Connell was part of Ireland’s 2014 Six Nations triumph, and indeed was captain when that title was retained the following year, he can hardly have imagined that 11 years later he’d be paying tribute to three of his then team-mates, each of whom is seeking a sixth championship over the next fortnight.

Along with Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, all of whom have confirmed their retirement from Test rugby after the current Six Nations, O’Connell was an integral part of that 2014 success. All four of them started on the dramatic final day in the Stade de France when a 22-20 win sealed Ireland’s first championship since the Grand Slam of 2009.

Healy, O’Mahony and Murray have accumulated a whopping 371 caps between them for Ireland and have each been part of five championship title wins, including two Grand Slams in 2018 and 2023, thus making them the most decorated Irish players of all time.

O’Connell hailed the trio’s “amazing” careers, and especially how they’re retained their importance to their teams.

READ MORE

“Some guys fade away, those guys have got better and better and more important in some ways,” said O’Connell. “I suppose you just can’t beat experience sometimes. To have seen the picture so many times makes you better with what unfolds in front of you and those guys are particularly good at it.

Cian Healy takes a selfie with fans during Ireland's open training session at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“The caps they’ve accumulated, big games, big moments, they’ve come back from injuries, they’ve come back from setbacks with their provinces and with Ireland and they’re a great example to the rest of the team.

“One of the big things they give us at the moment is how much they enjoy it. It’s a nice thing when you’re a young player and you see an old player and how much fun he has when he’s in camp, even though it’s not new to him any more.

“It’s all pretty familiar to them and I think how much they enjoy it, how much they enjoy hanging around with the lads, how much it means to them to play for the team and how much they show that on the big days is great.

“As an ex-player even, it’s nice to see that they love it maybe as much as you did as well. It makes you believe that you’re kind of right, that you felt this team was really important.

“They get on great with guys from all across the provinces, that’s the nice thing about them as well. Some of them, their best mates in the team are probably from other provinces, so it’s a great example for when other players come into the squad.”

Conor Murray smiles during a press conference at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

O’Mahony and Healy have also confirmed that they will see out their seasons with Munster and Leinster before retiring completely, while Murray will also complete the season before playing abroad “another year somewhere” in part as a debt to his wife and son.

“They’ve been incredible; my wife Joanna, my son Alfie, especially Joanna over the last few years and the sacrifices she’s made,” said Murray. “So as a family, to go away and maybe do something for a year and enjoy ourselves for a lifestyle change.

“Body-wise, I still feel great. I still feel I can play rugby at a high level. Nothing is set in stone yet, but I think that would be nice for us to let the dust settle on retiring in this country and go away and have an experience and come back to the real world then.”

The trio’s joint retirement after Ireland’s Six Nations finale in Rome on St Patrick’s weekend ensures there will be an additional layer of occasion and emotion to their final home game against France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

O’Mahony and Murray look sure to be involved, as might be the case with Healy. All took a full part in Ireland’s open training session at the Aviva on Thursday, as did Jack Conan, despite the back issue which caused his departure early in the second half of the 27-18 win away to Wales last Saturday.

Peter O'Mahony takes a drink during a press conference at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Conan started in the absence of the injured captain Caelan Doris (knee), who did some running separately from the squad on Thursday, as did Rónan Kelleher.

“He’s certainly in with a shout of being involved,” said O’Connell of Doris, while they were “pretty confident” regarding Conan’s fitness for the French game. Gavin Coombes was called up to train with the squad as cover.

“No one is ruled out, they are all carrying bumps and bruises but they’re okay,” said the Irish forwards coach, although Tadhg Furlong was with Leinster ahead of rejoining the Irish squad next week, but is unlikely to feature against Cardiff in the Aviva this Saturday.