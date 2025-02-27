Munster must quiet the noise against Edinburgh in quest for URC home quarter-final

Alex Nankivell returns to the Munster backline after being out since December due to injury. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Munster v Edinburgh, Musgrave Park, Friday, 7.35pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Amid all the arrival and departure announcements for players and coaches, contract extensions and a growing injury list, it’s been a big news week in Munster, but now they must get back to basics and deal with the challenge presented by Edinburgh at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Four wins in the last five games have dragged Munster into the top half of the URC and a third victory in a row in Cork will enhance their hopes of securing a home quarter-final.

At least they now have some stability on the coaching front with confirmation that the interim management team headed up by Ian Costello will continue for the remainder of the season before Clayton McMillan arrives from the Chiefs in the summer to take charge.

How Ireland escaped Cardiff unscathed Listen | 29:51

The Munster side shows eight changes from the team that defeated Scarlets 29-8 last time out, four of those swaps forced by injuries.

READ MORE

Winger Diarmuid Kilgallen, injured in that win over Scarlets, is replaced by Shay McCarthy, while the other winger Shane Daly and tighthead Oli Jager were injured during Ireland A’s game against England A last weekend. Calvin Nash comes in on the wing, while John Ryan starts at tighthead. Jack O’Donoghue’s absence forces a changed back five up front.

A third backline alteration sees Alex Nankivell return after being sidelined since December with a hamstring injury, taking over from Rory Scannell in the centre.

And there are five changes up front. Niall Scannell swaps the hooker position with Diarmuid Barron while Evan O’Connell comes in to the secondrow as Tom Ahern switches to O’Donoghue’s position at blindside. John Hodnett comes in for Alex Kendellen and Brian Gleeson takes over from Gavin Coombes at number eight.

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy said it’s important they continue to build momentum heading into the business end of the season.

“We want to get a home quarter-final. We set high standards for ourselves. It’s a very tough league, it’s very competitive. It has been for the last number of years and every game is a battle. And, you know, I think we’ve done really well over the last couple of weeks to put ourselves back into fifth,” said Leamy.

“We had a tough challenge against Scarlets a couple of weeks ago at home and we put in a really good performance on the night. We didn’t get it all our own way. We made a few mistakes in the first half, but just the amount of energy and the amount we work in the first half, it eventually told in the second half when we got the scores that came off the back of the Scarlets fatiguing a little bit for the amount of tackles they had to make.

“Obviously the run-in now over the next couple of months is going to be very difficult, but that’s the way the league is. Every week, there’s going to be tough games along the way, and it’s about racking up as many points as you can to ensure that you’re in that top eight first and foremost.

“But, obviously, a home quarter-final is what we aim for. And, look, it starts with this weekend against Edinburgh. They’re having a good season themselves, and they’re going to present loads of challenges,” Leamy added.

MUNSTER: B O’Connor; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, S McCarthy; B Burns, E Coughlan; J Wycherley, N Scannell, J Ryan; E O’Connell, F Wycherley; T Ahern, J Hodnett, B Gleeson.

Replacements: D Barron, M Donnelly, S Archer, R Quinn, A Kendellen, P Patterson, T Butler, S O’Brien.

EDINBURGH: W Goosen; M Currie, J Lang, M Tuipulotu, R McCann; R Thompson, B Vellacott; B Venter, E Ashman, P Hill; M Sykes, S Skinner; L Crosbie, B Muncaster, M Bradbury.

Replacements: P Harrison, R Hislop, D Rae, G Young, H Watson, A Price, C Scott, M Bennett.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy).