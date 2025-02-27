Diversity, gender balance and money spent properly are priorities as Minister for Sport announces €31.3m in core funding grants

After welcoming himself back, Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan began the announcement of €31.3 million in core sport funding for this year by speaking first about gender balance, then diversity. The latter would be among his priorities over the next five years of government.

Now heading the Department of Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport, he previously served for a year as Minister of State for Transport, Tourism and Sport, from May 2016, and had highlighted then the need for greater gender balance among the 58 national governing bodies (NGBs) of Irish sport.

The Government got there, eventually, and after announcing the €31.3 million core funding investment package for this year at the Sport Ireland Arena in Abbotstown, Dublin, O’Donovan turned part of his attention to diversity.

“In my speech, I did say I would like the new iteration of the sports policy, and I spent an awful lot of time on the last sports policy,” he said. “What I would be saying is, football is an obvious one, where it doesn’t recognise a language and is universal and gives us an opportunity to integrate people that might feel on the fringes or might certainly feel they are less Irish, which they shouldn’t, or that they are less a part of a community.

READ MORE

“It [football] doesn’t recognise a language. Particularly for the new Irish coming into this country, and the growth of hate and racism and everything else.”

The core funding investment is a sort of annual pay-day for the NGBs of Irish sport, the total allocation of €18.3 million being an increase of €1 million on last year’s amount. Another €11.94 million will go to the network of 29 local sports partnerships (LSPs).

There is an increase too in the Women in Sport allocation, which delivers initiatives for women in disadvantaged communities, older women and teenage girls and those with a disability or from ethnic minorities.

Minister for Sport Patrick O'Donovan: 'We are trying to reflect to the greatest degree possible the participation of men and women, boys and girls.' Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

As with recent years, the top five highest funded NGBs are Special Olympics Ireland (€1.65 million), Athletics Ireland (€1.27 million), Swim Ireland (€1.215 million), Horse Sport Ireland (€1.105 million) and Basketball Ireland (€930,000). The NGBs for the three big team sports – the GAA, the IRFU and the FAI – receive separate government allocations towards their core funding.

On gender balance, Sport Ireland set out to ensure a 40 per cent gender representation on the boards of national sports organisations, with half of state funding withheld until such a time as gender representation was achieved. The percentage of women on boards now stands at 48 per cent overall.

O’Donovan was asked how this gender balance in sports bodies sat against the current Cabinet, which only has 25 per cent representation for women.

“Government is totally different,” he said. “Government is not an NGB, it’s not an entity. National governing bodies for sport are answerable to Sport Ireland. We are trying to reflect to the greatest degree possible the participation of men and women, boys and girls. The selection of Cabinet is a completely different thing.”

There will also be a multiannual approach to core funding allocations from next year, allowing NGBs to plan for strategic decisions to be made every three years.

Funding for Swimming Activators will support the first national swimming strategy, with a Disability in Sport Lead also being appointed, as well as a new dedicated events investment policy for the hosting of smaller scale international sporting events in 2026.

O’Donovan was also asked if he could be sure all this money would be well spent, given what has unfolded in other parts of the department.

“I asked the secretary general to write to all the organisations that come under the umbrella of our department to see if there are issues we should be aware of, particularly around capital funding. When you’re giving out public money you want to know that it’s being spent on the purpose the Oireachtas voted for and that the department gave it out for,” he said.

Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Una May gave an update on the progress of the national velodrome and badminton, due for construction immediately adjacent to the Indoor Arena.

“It’s out for tender at the moment, and we expect the tenders to be back in the next number of weeks. Obviously it’s a massive project, there’ll be a lengthy evaluation process, but we are hoping to kick-start the construction of the velodrome in the summer of this year.

“And our intention and our vision is that the velodrome will be ready a year out from the Olympics. We won’t be building new talent from the velodrome for LA, but we hope that our existing talent will have somewhere to train closer to home in that last year before LA.”

National Governing Body (NGB) core funding amount for 2025

Special Olympics Ireland: €1.65 million

Athletics Ireland: €1.27 million

Swim Ireland: €1.215 million

Horse Sport Ireland: €1.105 million

Basketball Ireland: €930,000

Tennis Ireland: €760,000

Cricket Ireland: €595,000

Ladies Gaelic Football Association: €595,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association: €595,000

Irish Sailing: €545,000

The Camogie Association: €545,000

Cycling Ireland: €525,000

Badminton Ireland: €515,000

Gymnastics Ireland: €445,000

Hockey Ireland: €435,000

Rowing Ireland: €420,000

Golf Ireland: €415,000

Irish Wheelchair Association Sport: €380,000

Canoeing Ireland: €375,000

National Community Games: €340,000

Triathlon Ireland: €320,000

Squash Ireland: €320,000

Mountaineering Ireland: €285,000

Volleyball Ireland: €280,000

Motorsport Ireland: €240,000

Table Tennis Ireland: €230,000

Irish Judo Association: €180,000

Pitch and Putt Ireland: €165,000

Irish Surfing: €150,000

Vision Sports Ireland: €140,000

Diving Ireland: €140,000

GAA Handball Ireland: €130,000

Snooker & Billiards Ireland: €115,000

Orienteering Ireland: €100,000

Irish Clay Target Shooting Association: €95,000

Irish Martial Arts Commission: €90,000

Fencing Ireland: €90,000

Olympic Handball Ireland: €90,000

Weightlifting Ireland: €90,000

Deaf Sports Ireland: €85,000

Irish Lawn Bowls: €85,000

Tug of War Ireland: €75,000

American Football Ireland: €75,000

Irish Tenpin Bowling Association: €65,000

Irish Waterski & Wakeboard Federation: €60,000

Twirl Ireland Federation: €58,000

Racquetball Association of Ireland: €58,000

Motorcycling Ireland: €55,000

Angling Council of Ireland: €55,000

Irish Ice Hockey Association: €55,000

National Karate: €55,000

Bol Chumann na hÉireann: €50,000

Irish Amateur Wrestling Association: €50,000

Speleological Union of Ireland: €50,000

Archery Ireland: €50,000

Croquet Association of Ireland: €45,000

Rugby League Ireland: €40,000

Taekwondo Ireland: €37,000

Total: €18.3 million