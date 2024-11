Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland women’s side have enjoyed some seminal moments over the past few years. Up there with the most important matches are the upcoming Euro 2025 Qualifier, second round, play-off matches against Wales. The aggregate winner of the two-legged clash will secure a coveted place in the Euro 2025 Finals in Switzerland. – Friday, RTÉ

Rugby

The final game in a mixed Autumn International series for Ireland takes place on Saturday when former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt brings Australia to Dublin. The Australians are undoubtedly on an upward trend since the disastrous World Cup results last year – which this month has included beating England at Twickenham. After this weekend, Ireland’s next game will be the opening 2025 Six Nations tie, when England come to town. – Saturday, Virgin Media & TNT Sports

Pool

The Mosconi Cup – an annual nine-ball tournament between the best players from Europe and the US – begins on Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Defending champions Team Europe enter the 31st edition of the tournament with confidence, aiming for five-in-a-row after an impressive 11-3 victory in London last year. – Nov 30th-Dec 3rd, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Nov 25th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Eagles @ Rams

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.15am – 1st Test, D4 Australia v India

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Four, 7pm-10pm UK Championship

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Newcastle v West Ham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra

TUESDAY (Nov 26th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 1am Knicks @ Nuggets

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Ravens @ Chargers

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Four, 7pm-10pm UK Championship

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Sparta Prague v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 5.45pm Slovan Bratislava v AC Milan, 8pm Bayern Munich v PSG

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Sporting CP v Arsenal

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Man City v Feyenoord

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Barcelona v Brest

SOCCER – TNT Sports 5/6/7 – Champions League – 8pm Bayer Leverkusen v RB Salzburg , 8pm Inter v Leipzig , 8pm Young Boys v Atalanta

, 8pm , 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sunderland v West Brom

WEDNESDAY (Nov 27th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Bucks @ Heat , 3am Lakers @ Suns

, 3am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30am – 1st Test, D1 South Africa v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Four, 7pm-10pm UK Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 3.40pm – Women’s 2nd T20 South Africa v England

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Champions League – 5.45pm RS Belgrade v Stuttgart

SOCCER – Virgin Media More – Champions League – 5.45pm Sturm Graz v Girona

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 7.45pm Leeds v Luton

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Liverpool v Real Madrid

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 8pm Celtic v Club Brugge

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Aston Villa v Juventus

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7/8/9 – Champions League – 8pm Bologna v Lille , 8pm Dinamo Zagreb v Borussia Dortmund , 8pm Monaco v Benfica , 8pm PSV v Shakhtar Donetsk

, 8pm , 8pm , 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Derby v Swansea

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 9.30pm – 1st Test, D1 New Zealand v England

THURSDAY (Nov 28th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Knicks @ Mavericks , 3am Thunder @ Warriors

, 3am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1am-6am Australian Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7am – 1st Test, D2 South Africa v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-9pm UK Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-4pm – LET Andalucian Costa del Sol Open

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 5.30pm Bears @ Lions , 9.30pm Giants @ Cowboys

, 9.30pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 – Conference League – 5.45pm Heidenheim v Chelsea

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Conference League – 5.45pm Cercle Brugge v Hearts ; Europa League – 8pm Nice v Rangers

; Europa League – 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 6 – Conference League – 8pm Rapid Vienna v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 8pm Tottenham v Roma

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 8pm Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 9.45pm – 1st Test, D2 New Zealand v England

FRIDAY (Nov 29th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Dolphins @ Packers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1am-6am Australian Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7am – 1st Test, D3 South Africa v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC RB, 7pm-11pm UK Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-4pm – LET Andalucian Costa del Sol Open

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1pm – Practice & Sprint Qatar Grand Prix

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 7pm-10pm – Apeldoorn Track Champions League

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Euro Qualifier Play-off – 7.15pm Wales v Rep of Ireland

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Ulster v Leinster

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Scarlets

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Harlequins v Bristol

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Brighton v Southampton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Utd v Sunderland

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 8pm Raiders @ Chiefs

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 9.45pm – 1st Test, D3 New Zealand v England

SATURDAY (Nov 30th)

NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 0.30am Clippers @ Timberwolves , 3am Thunder @ Lakers

, 3am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3am-8am Australian Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7am – 1st Test, D4 South Africa v Sri Lanka

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11am – Qualifying Qatar Grand Prix

SOCCER – UTV – FA Cup, 2nd Round – 11.30am Wealdstone v Wycombe Wanderers

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Watford v QPR

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Middlesbrough v Hull

SNOOKER – Eurosport, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm; BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm; BBC 2, 8pm-10.05pm UK Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-4pm – LET Andalucian Costa del Sol Open

RACING – UTV, 1.45pm-4pm Newbury

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Nottingham Forest v Ipswich

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & TNT Sports 1 – Men’s international – 3.10pm Ireland v Australia

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 3.40pm – Women’s 3rd T20 South Africa v England

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 4pm-7pm – Apeldoorn Track Champions League

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Cardiff v Dragons , 7.35pm Edinburgh v Benetton

, 7.35pm SOCCER – UTV – Women’s international – 5.20pm England v USA

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm West Ham v Arsenal

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.30pm Connacht v Bulls

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 5.45pm Bath v Exeter

POOL – Sky Sports Mix, 6pm-11pm Mosconi Cup

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Munster v Lions

GAA – RTÉ 2 – 7.40pm Leinster Club SHC Final

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 9.45pm – 1st Test, D4 New Zealand v England

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 11pm Hawks @ Hornets

SUNDAY (Dec 1st)