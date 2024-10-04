Heimir looks to stop the bleeding, while Rovers save the day

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Only two games in to his Republic of Ireland reign and Heimir Hallgrímsson, you’d imagine, is already realising just how tough a gig this is, last month’s defeats on home soil to England and Greece giving him a measure of the size of the task that lies ahead. And to think he swapped Jamaica for this. Up next are Nations League games against Finland in Helsinki and Greece in Athens, and on Thursday he named his squad for those challenges, Gavin Cummiskey taking us through his selection. “At some point we need to stop this bleeding,” said the manager of 11 defeats in Ireland’s last 13 competitive games. “Losing becomes a habit like winning does and we need to break that connection.”

Shamrock Rovers were on the verge of losing to Cypriot champions Apoel in their Conference League meeting in Tallaght on Thursday night, but Dylan Watts came to the rescue with an injury time equaliser, Paul Buttner reporting on the game. Gavin, meanwhile, previews tonight’s FAI Cup semi-final between Bohemians and Derry City at Dalymount Park.

In rugby, Albert Heenop brings us a ‘View from South Africa’ about the latest world rankings, Ireland moving above the Springboks to the top of the list without kicking a ball. Albert is not impressed.

John O’Sullivan is, though, mightily impressed by Zac Ward’s transition from Sevens to 15s rugby, with the Olympian in good form for Emerging Ireland in their win over the Pumas in Bloemfontein earlier in the week. John also previews Connacht’s URC game against Scarlets this evening, one that will feature the return of Bundee Aki.

READ MORE

In Gaelic games, Noel McCaffrey gives his thoughts on the impact of the split season, the downside being the increasing unavailability of county players to their clubs. And Gordon Manning talks to Paud O’Dwyer who is aiming to lead Palatine to the Carlow football title just 12 months on from refereeing the final.

David Gorman brings news from the first round of the Dunhill Links Championship where Pádraig Harrington was the best of the Irish, while Brian O’Connor previews this Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Ian O’Riordan talks to Adharanand Finn who went out for a run in July and finished it last Friday. Not just any run, mind – he completed a 1,400 mile trek around Ireland in 68 days, and now plans on writing a book about the ordeal/adventure.

And Johnny Watterson turns his thoughts to Conor McGregor who is planning on becoming president of Ireland. “Unsettling as it may be, dismissing a character like McGregor may be as foolish as taking him too seriously,” he writes.

TV Watch: Ireland meet South Africa in the second of their three-match one day series in Abu Dhabi (TNT Sports 2 from noon), having lost the opening encounter by a meaty 139 runs, while Sky Sports continues its coverage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (noon-5pm). Later, Connacht are away to Scarlets in the URC (TG4 and Premier Sports 1, 7.35pm) and Bohemians meet Derry City in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup (RTÉ 2, 7.45pm).