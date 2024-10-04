Cathal Forde’s talent and versatility an asset as Connacht welcome back Bundee Aki for visit to Scarlets

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Connacht, Parc y Scarlets, Friday, 7.35pm (Live on TG4, Premier Sports)

Cathal Forde’s talent and versatility were both on display in Connacht’s home win against the Sharks, first at inside centre and then, following the head injury suffered by Josh Ioane, at outhalf. Tonight in Llanelli he will play a third position in a week, shifting to outside centre to accommodate the return of Bundee Aki.

The 23-year-old Forde is one of several excellent young centre prospects alongside Shane Jennings – he can also play wing as he did last weekend – John Devine and Hugh Gavin, currently with Emerging Ireland in South Africa, that ensures that the province is well stocked in that area.

Aki’s return and that of another stalwart outhalf Jack Carty are the two personnel changes to the starting line-up. Piers O’Conor swaps the number 13 for the 11 jersey. Enniscorthy-born tighthead prop Temi Lasisi is set to make his Connacht debut from the bench, having joined from the Leinster academy during the summer.

A former number eight, the Lansdowne man retains that power and ball-carrying ability. Shayne Bolton, who picked up an injury in the defeat to Munster that prevented him travelling with Emerging Ireland, is fit again and included among the replacements.

Scarlets’ head coach Dwayne Peel has welcomed back Sam Lousi and Ioan Nicholas from injury, two of four changes to the starting team that lost 24-15 to Cardiff last time out. Eddie James comes in at inside centre, Johnny Williams moves out one place and Macs Page is named among the replacements.

There is a reshuffle in the back row with Dan Davis named at openside flanker and skipper Josh Macleod switching to blindside. Peel said: “We know Connacht’s DNA is to play with good structure, good shape and with ball in hand.

“They have power up front and are difficult to break down. It was an entertaining game in Galway last season and I’m expecting the same between two highly competitive sides.”

The Scarlets drew their opening match away to Benetton (20-20) and while there is no doubt that they have some excellent players and are very capable with ball-in-hand, if Connacht aspire to put behind them the disappointment of last season, then this is exactly the calibre of game that they will need to find a way to win.

The key will be taking the momentum from the second-half performance in Galway last week and taking that as the physical and mental template to ensure a high-quality display in West Wales.

Scarlets: I Nicholas; T Rogers, J Williams, E James, B Murray; S Costelow, G Davies; A Hepburn, R Elias, H Thomas; S Lousi, M Douglas; J Macleod (capt), D Davis, T Plumtree. Replacements: M van der Merwe, K Mathias, S Wainwright, A Craig, C Tuipulotu, E Jones, I Lloyd, M Page.

Connacht: S Cordero; M Hansen, C Forde, B Aki, P O’Conor; J Carty, B Murphy; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, D O’Connor; J Murphy, C Oliver, C Prendergast (capt). Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, P Dooley, T Lasisi, Ó Dowling, P Boyle, C Blade, D Hawkshaw, S Bolton.

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (South Africa).