Lions Tour

Have your say: What’s your favourite Lions memory?

We want to know what moments stuck with you from previous tours over the years

Brian O’Driscoll starred in the 2001 Lions tour of Australia. Photograph: Getty/Nick Wilson
Fri Jul 11 2025 - 13:32

As Andy Farrell’s side gear up for the Test series against Australia in the coming days, we’re casting our minds back to great moments from the past.

What are your favourite, or least favourite, memories and stories from Lions tours down the years? Waltzing O’Driscoll in 2001? Jeremy Guscott’s drop goal in 1997? Seán O’Brien’s try against the All Blacks in 2017? Any others that instantly spring to mind?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

