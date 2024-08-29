Micheál Donoghue set for return as Galway senior hurling manager

Micheál Donoghue is set for a return as manager of the Galway senior hurling panel after his appointment was recommended by the county’s management committee.

The Clarinbridge clubman previously managed the county’s senior team from the end of 2015, taking over from Anthony Cunningham, before stepping down at the end of the 2019 season.

His return was confirmed by Galway GAA on Thursday night.

During his last spell as manager, Galway claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2019 after defeating Waterford in the All-Ireland final.

In 2022, Donoghue was announced as manager of the Dublin senior hurling team.

The Dubs had a disappointing showing against Kilkenny in this season’s Leinster final but put up a fight against eventual finalists Cork in the quarter-final.

Following the county’s quarter-final loss to the Rebels, Donoghue announced his decision to step down as Dublin manager earlier this month.

A statement shared on Thursday evening read: “The management committee of Galway GAA is delighted to recommend the appointment of Micheál Donoghue as the Galway Senior Hurling Manager.

“Micheál and his management team will be put forward for a four-year term at Monday night’s (September 2nd, 2024) County Committee meeting.

“We look forward to working closely with Micheál and the management team and wish them all the very best in the years ahead.”