Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams backs ‘most disciplined’ Derek Carr

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams came to Derek Carr’s defence on social media on Thursday, one day after coach Josh McDaniels said the quarterback would not start the team’s final two games of the regular season.

Adams wrote on Instagram that Carr, his former college teammate at Fresno State, is the primary reason he wanted the Green Bay Packers to trade him to Las Vegas.

"This man gave everything he had. The reason I'm a Raider," Adams wrote. "...One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever."

Adams added a middle finger emoji that was directed at anyone who “can’t respect it”.

A two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams was traded to Las Vegas on March 17th after spending the first eight years of his career with Green Bay. He was dealt to the Raiders for a 2022 first- and second-round pick and immediately signed a five-year, $140 million (€132 million) extension that keeps him with Las Vegas through the 2026 season.

Adams (30), has 88 catches for 1,290 yards and an NFL high-tying 12 touchdowns in 15 games (all starts) this season.

McDaniels said on Wednesday that the Raiders are eager to evaluate Jarett Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No 2 quarterback.

Further, Carr has stepped away – with permission – from the team to avoid being a distraction, multiple outlets reported later on Wednesday. Carr won’t practice and will be listed as “not injury related”, according to NFL Network’s report.

Carr (31), signed a long-term deal before the season with guarantees of $40.5 million if he’s injured. The guarantee triggers on February 15th, written in his contract as “three days after the Super Bowl.”

Carr has an NFL-leading 14 interceptions, including nine in his past five games. He was picked off three times in Las Vegas’s 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension in April and is under contract through 2025. But the Raiders would save $29.25 million by trading or releasing Carr prior to the deadline date on which his roster spot guarantees the next two years of his agreement. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Carr has completed 60.8 per cent of his passes for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games this season. – Reuters