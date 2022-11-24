Germany make protest in Qatar; Roy Keane taking no prisoners on ITV

Another World Cup day, another big shock, as Germany were beaten 2-1 by Japan. “For the second successive World Cup, Germany have lost their opening game. Results like this and Tuesday’s are suggesting the world’s most populous continent is still underrepresented at the World Cup,” writes Ken Early from the Khalifa International Stadium. Germany caught attention with a photo protest covering their mouths. Early writes it was admirable but sponsors could look closer to home. “The day before the game, the giant German retail chain Rewe announced it was dropping its sponsorship of the German national team in protest at their decision not to wear the armband.”

Given the quality of Spain and lack of it by Costa Rica, who were beaten 7-0 by the Spanish, it leaves Germany with a difficult task to get out of the group. Sunday’s Germany-Spain clash just became vital. Gavi became the youngest Spaniard to play in the World Cup and delivered with a beautiful strike. Belgium were battered by Canada but emerged the other side with a win after a Michy Batshuayi goal. Looking at the World Cup TV view, Roy Keane’s eyes bulge as the topic turns to players switching countries as the ITV pundit wasn’t ready to let England feel sorry for themselves without mentioning Grealish and Rice. “It’s nice England get a taste of their own medicine. They have took players – Rice, Grealish, don’t get me started on that,” Keane said. Just right. Today the headline game is Brazil v Serbia, where Tite is out to show the favourites can win World Cup with style. The manager is tasked with balancing desire for pragmatism with Brazil’s penchant for football flair.

In today’s subscriber only piece, Ciarán Murphy says let’s not hear it for the underdogs. “In the competitions that really matter to me, the last thing I want to see is the big teams getting beaten. I was roaring my head off for an Argentinian equaliser against Saudi Arabia. Does this make me history’s greatest monster?” In Dave Hannigan’s America at Large column, he writes about Mike Tyson’s curious metamorphosis continues with his foray into the cannabis business. The boxer might be the perfect rogue pitchman given the baffling excising from history of his conviction for rape.

The greatness of Catherina McKiernan has finally been recognised in the Irish athletics’ Hall of Fame. Still the Irish women’s marathon record holder, from 1998, she also won four World Cross-Country silver medals. In basketball, globetrotting Orla O’Reilly relishes return for Ireland’s showdown with the Netherlands. Her call-up after a 13-year absence adds nous to a young Irish squad. In rugby, Luke McGrath is concentrating on his role at Leinster as Glasgow hit town. Leinster forwards’ coach Robin McBryde has warned his team to be wary of a backlash from the Scottish side on Saturday. Meanwhile, Diarmuid Barron’s special try has helped to ‘re-energise’ Munster before Connacht clash. Exploits in their win over a South Africa XV earlier this month could trigger turnaround in URC form.