‘It hasn’t fazed us’ - Ireland lose to Pakistan as match goes ahead despite Imran Khan shooting

Pakistan (335-3, 50 overs) (Sidra Ameen 176 not out, Muneeba Ali 107; Arlene Kelly 2-63) beat Ireland (207 all out, 49.3 overs) (Laura Delany 69; Fatima Sana 2-24) by 128 runs. Scorecard here.

Ireland opened their tour of Pakistan with a 128-run defeat to their hosts at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The One Day International went ahead as planned after Cricket Ireland received assurances around security after the local threat level was not raised following the shooting of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

“It hasn’t really fazed us,” said Ireland bowler Arlene Kelly on the dramatic events on the eve of Ireland’s first ever series in Pakistan. “We were briefed by the Pakistan Cricket Board and we’re just focusing on the games we’ve got.”

Pakistan batted first on a flat deck, thriving in their home conditions as Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen both scored centuries. The hosts went on to post an imposing total of 335-3 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Ireland struggled to put together enough partnerships of note, captain Laura Delany top-scoring with 69 as the side was bowled out for 207 in the 50th over.

After choosing to bat at the toss, Pakistan’s openers Ali and Ameen combined for a stunning initial partnership, putting on 221 before a wicket fell in the 36th over. Despite a tight start with the ball that kept Pakistan to 49-0 at the ten over mark, Ireland were made to pay for failing to take early wickets as both openers built into the innings and notched centuries.

A breakthrough finally came when off-spinner Eimear Richardson had Ali caught by Arlene Kelly for 107, her knock containing 10 boundaries and two maximums. Kelly herself continued to excel in her death bowling role, one of few positives for Ireland, her two wickets coming at the back end as Aliya Raz and Sadaf Shamas were dismissed. Ameen ended unbeaten in a stellar innings of 176.

“I’ve really enjoyed the responsibility of bowling at the death,” explained Kelly on a role that she made her own during September’s T20 World Cup qualifiers. “It’s new, but it’s allowed me to add another string to my bow. It’s something I’ll continue to work on and these upcoming games will be a great opportunity to do that. Those are the challenges that we’re after, we want to play against the world’s best.”

In response, scoreboard pressure told throughout the Irish chase, Gaby Lewis departing after scoring two boundaries while Leah Paul was bowled by a hooping in-swinger from Fatima Sana. Orla Prendergast was caught in the leg side trying to heave spinner Nida Dar to the fence.

Delany continued her good form with the bat to bring up her half-century, but when she was bowled, again by Dar, Ireland’s hopes of an unlikely victory looked to go with her.

“Pakistan bowled in good areas, we found it difficult to rotate the strike,” admitted Delany on her side’s inability to build partnerships with the bat. “We’ll look to build on being clear with our plans.

“It’s a really good batting track. Their openers showed us how to play, we bowled well at times but took our foot off the pedal. Jane [Maguire] and Arlene [Kelly] bowled really well at the death, particularly at the set batter. We need to push the fielders and the gaps and build partnerships, we only had one ourselves.”

The second game of the series takes place on Sunday at 4.30am Irish time.