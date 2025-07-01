Ger Brennan steps down as Louth football manager

Ger Brennan ahead of last month's preliminary quarter-final between Louth and Donegal. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Ger Brennan has stepped down as Louth senior football manager.

Brennan’s surprise departure adds fuel to speculation he is to become the new Dublin manager as his decision to leave Louth comes just three days after Dessie Farrell resigned from his role with the capital’s footballers.

Brennan, in the second of a three-year term, this summer guided Louth to a first Leinster title in 68 years, beating Meath in May’s provincial decider at Croke Park.

The St Vincent’s clubman was expected to remain at the helm for a third year with Louth but Tuesday’s news means they must begin the search for a new manager.

Brennan was appointed in October 2023, succeeding Mickey Harte after the Tyrone man made a swift and unexpected exit to take over Derry.

Brennan has been the bookies favourite to become Dublin manager since Farrell made his announcement after Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tyrone.

However, Louth officials had remained hopeful that Brennan would stick with the Wee County for 2026.

Louth have called a management committee meeting for Tuesday tonight and a county board statement is expected later.

The county’s Leinster under-20 winning boss Fergal Reel would be seen as an early front-runner for the Louth vacancy, while Gavin Devlin is also working with underage teams in the county.