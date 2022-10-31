T20 World Cup: Australia power past Ireland at Brisbane

Australia and Par Cummins ended up on the the right side of a thumping victory over Ireland. Photograph: Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images

Australia (179-5, 20 overs) (Aaron Finch 63; Barry McCarthy 3-29) beat Ireland (137 all out, 18.1 overs) (Lorcan Tucker 71 not out; Glenn Maxwell 2-14) by 42 runs. Scorecard here.

Ireland’s chances of springing a major upset and qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals took a near fatal blow after a 42-run defeat to tournament hosts Australia in Brisbane.

Despite starting well with the ball as Barry McCarthy (3-29), Josh Little (2-21) and George Dockrell (0-24) all impressed, once again the middle period of the game was an issue for Ireland as Australian captain Aaron Finch returned to form with an innings of 63. His partnership of 70 with Marcus Stoinis (35) went a long way to setting a strong total of 179-5, one which put Australia in the ascendancy at the halfway stage.

Any hopes of a stellar Ireland chase looked to have been killed off early on as five wickets fell in the powerplay, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc taking four of those in a 12-ball span that swung the game dramatically Australia’s way.

Lorcan Tucker countered well to continue his good form at number three. Yet another half-century at his new position - a first of this World Cup - came off 40 balls as he hit regular boundaries off Australia’s pace trio of Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

As long as Tucker was at the crease, Ireland’s hopes of a come-from-behind win were never truly extinguished, but Australia’s ability to continually chip away with wickets at the other end ensured Ireland’s wicketkeeper ran out of partners in the 18th over with Ireland still 42 runs in arrears.

