Ireland thump West Indies to reach next stage of T20 World Cup

This time last year, Ireland were flying home after a shock defeat to Namibia ended their T20 World Cup after just three games. This time around, an emphatic nine-wicket victory over a desperately out of form West Indies side guaranteed them another fortnight at least in Australia after qualifying for the Super 12s.

A disciplined bowling effort, spear-headed by Gareth Delany (3-16), the man who by his own admission choked in that Namibia game last year, restricted the West Indies to just 146-5 as the Caribbean side confused many with their conservative approach with the bat.

In response, Paul Stirling (66 not out) and Andrew Balbirnie (37) found their form with the bat in spectacular fashion, killing any nerves of chasing in a must-win game with an opening partnership of 73 that contained 11 boundaries.

Such was the dominance of the opening stand that Ireland required less than a run a ball by as early as the sixth over. It is the highest partnership for the first wicket from any team thus far in the tournament.

Stirling brought up his second T20 World Cup 50 in the 12th. Lorcan Tucker hit the winning runs in the 18th, the Irish wicketkeeper ending unbeaten on 45.

