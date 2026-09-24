New apartments by the sea in Howth from €555,000

Address : Graymount Gardens, Howth, Co Dublin Price : €555,000 Agent : Knight Frank & Gallagher Quigley

Buying property in Howth can be difficult at any level of the market – not only because of the premium prices, but also because of the lack of stock. Those who buy in the area tend to stay long term, meaning there is less movement in the selling chain than would-be buyers looking to move to the coastal village might like.

The launch of Graymount Gardens should go a small way to alleviate some of the pent-up demand in the area, as it caters to different buyer needs. Located on Dungriffin Road, on an elevated site to maximise sea views, it is 450m from the cliff walk and just over 1km outside of the village.

Developer Trafalgar Capital is behind the scheme of 32 apartments and penthouses. In total there will be five one-bedroom apartments, 21 two-beds and six three-beds for sale. Sales are being handled by joint agents Knight Frank and Gallagher Quigley.

The one-bedroom apartments available range in size from 56sq m to 69sq m (603sq ft to 743sq ft), with prices from €555,000. The two-beds measure 79sq m to 113sq m (861sq ft to 1,216sq ft), with prices starting at €725,000, while the three-beds measure 107sq m to 143sq m (1,152sq ft to 1,539sq ft) and are priced from €1.35 million.

The developer worked with Wilson Hill Architects to come up with a design and layout that makes the most of the coastal surroundings. Each apartment has its own balcony or terrace, and interior designer Geri O’Toole focused on the views to influence the aesthetic, with natural materials and calm colour schemes.

There is a choice of contemporary cabinetry in the kitchens that come with stone worktops and integrated appliances as well as downdraft extractor systems, with some of the larger apartments having an island unit.

The flooring is included with each apartment, with some units being fitted with a premium chevron-pattern flooring. The bathrooms are sleek in design, with concealed cisterns and walk-in showers with frameless glass screens.

The A3-rated apartments use exhaust-air heat pumps for heating and hot water, and have been built with high levels of insulation. There is underfloor heating in each unit, with an individual thermostat in every room.

The development has a total of 41 parking spaces on surface level and in the basement, along with 81 secure bike spaces. There are allocated EV charging points around the grounds, with the option to pay for extra storage lockups if required.

The grounds are landscaped to include sensory gardens and planted walkways alongside native trees and wild grasses.

Computer-generated image of exterior of Graymount Gardens, Howth, Co Dublin, upon completion

Living space in apartment at Graymount Gardens, Howth

Kitchen at Graymount Gardens, Howth