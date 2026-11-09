What will €450,000 buy in Dublin 4 and Co Waterford?

Country

Tig Toibin, Ballylemon, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

REA Spratt, €445,000

This detached four-bedroom home comes to the market surrounded by nature and within a 10-minute drive of the seaside town on Dungarvan. Extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft) over three levels, it comprises a sittingroom, a TV room, a diningroom, a kitchen, a utility room and a downstairs loo, along with four double bedrooms and a study under the eaves. It’s about a five-minute drive from Colligan Woods and the local national school. The grounds are mature and nicely landscaped. There is also a block-built shed perfect for hobbyists. Ber C

Plus: Surrounded by nature

Surrounded by nature Minus: You would need a car to get around

The Oaks: A one-bedroom apartment in Ballsbridge, overlooking Herbert Park

Town

41 The Oaks, Herbert Park Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Lansdowne Partnership, €450,000

This well-presented one-bedroom apartment is situated on the fourth floor of a building overlooking Herbert Park in the heart of Ballsbridge. It extends to approximately 49sq m (529sq ft) and comprises an entrance hall, a modern kitchen, a living/dining area with large double window allowing light in, a spacious double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a modern bathroom. It is a short walk from the 32-acre expanse of Herbert Park and Ballsbridge village and easily accessible to Dart and bus links to the city centre. Ber C