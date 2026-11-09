Residential

What will €450,000 buy in Dublin 4 and Co Waterford?

Two homes, one price: a detached home outside Dungarvan or an apartment overlooking Herbert Park

Tig Toibin: A four-bedroom house near Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Tig Toibin: A four-bedroom house near Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Jessica Doyle
Mon Nov 09 2026 - 10:301 MIN READ

Country

Tig Toibin, Ballylemon, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
REA Spratt, €445,000

This detached four-bedroom home comes to the market surrounded by nature and within a 10-minute drive of the seaside town on Dungarvan. Extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft) over three levels, it comprises a sittingroom, a TV room, a diningroom, a kitchen, a utility room and a downstairs loo, along with four double bedrooms and a study under the eaves. It’s about a five-minute drive from Colligan Woods and the local national school. The grounds are mature and nicely landscaped. There is also a block-built shed perfect for hobbyists. Ber C

  • Plus: Surrounded by nature
  • Minus: You would need a car to get around
The Oaks: A one-bedroom apartment in Ballsbridge, overlooking Herbert Park
The Oaks: A one-bedroom apartment in Ballsbridge, overlooking Herbert Park

Town

41 The Oaks, Herbert Park Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Lansdowne Partnership, €450,000

This well-presented one-bedroom apartment is situated on the fourth floor of a building overlooking Herbert Park in the heart of Ballsbridge. It extends to approximately 49sq m (529sq ft) and comprises an entrance hall, a modern kitchen, a living/dining area with large double window allowing light in, a spacious double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a modern bathroom. It is a short walk from the 32-acre expanse of Herbert Park and Ballsbridge village and easily accessible to Dart and bus links to the city centre. Ber C

  • Plus: Convenient city-adjacent location
  • Minus: No balcony
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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