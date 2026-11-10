‘Can I replace the furniture in a rental property with my own things?’

There can be some flexibility around furnishings in a rental property, but it depends on the landlord and the items involved. Photograph: Getty

I recently viewed a rental property that was being offered furnished. During the viewing, I asked whether some of the larger items could be removed as I already own furniture, but I was told the landlord would decide after selecting a tenant. How much flexibility is there typically around furnishings in a rental property, and at what stage should prospective tenants raise requests of this nature?

There can be some flexibility around furnishings in a rental property, but it depends on the landlord and the items involved. My advice to any prospective tenant is to raise the request during the viewing, exactly as you did, rather than waiting until an application has progressed.

If you have your own furniture, explain to the letting agent which items you would like removed. It is also worth making clear where you are flexible. For example, you may be happy to keep the dining table and chairs but would prefer the landlord to remove the beds. This gives the agent a clear request to put to the landlord. If the property is busy with other viewers, send a follow-up email after the viewing.

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There are practical and financial considerations for landlords. Most will not have storage facilities available for unwanted furniture, meaning larger items may need to be sold or disposed of. They then face the expense of replacing the items when the tenant eventually vacates. A request that seems straightforward can therefore have longer-term cost implications.

When preparing a property for its first letting, these issues can often be avoided. In my experience, we would frequently advise landlords to hold off on purchasing certain items, such as beds, until we have a better understanding of the prospective tenant’s requirements. Tenants may already have their own furniture, so purchasing everything in advance can result in unnecessary expenditure.

Once a property has been furnished and advertised, however, there may be less scope for changes. Prospective tenants should also recognise that landlords have other applications to consider. Where applicants are otherwise equally suitable, a landlord may favour the application that involves fewer additional arrangements and costs.

While it is perfectly reasonable to ask for furniture to be removed, the landlord is not always in a position to accommodate the request. I would advise having your references in order so you can show your application in its entirety, as this will help with the landlord’s decision. As with most situations, clear communication is key.

Shirleen Rigby is a property managing agent and an associate member of the SCSI

Shirleen Rigby is a property managing agent and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

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