Delivery of new homes continues to be stubbornly low and slow

With Budget 2027 now just 12 days away, the kites flown by Coalition politicians in relation to the potential abolition of stamp duty for first-time buyers or an increase in the Help to Buy tax refund from its current level of €30,000 to €50,000 would appear to have been well and truly grounded by Minister for Finance Simon Harris in favour of as-yet unannounced measures that he insists will be focused on boosting the supply of housing.

Having already proved just how much politics is the art of the possible with his own rapid ascent through the ranks of Fine Gael and to the offices of both taoiseach and now tánaiste, Harris could be forgiven for believing that the power of his positive thinking might somehow combine with his planned budget-day interventions to make an appreciable difference to what has proven to be a stubbornly low and slow delivery of new homes.

Only last week, the Central Bank said in its latest quarterly bulletin that it was revising its forecast down for new-home completions out to 2028 from its original estimate of 128,000 to 125,500. While that predicted drop may not seem like a lot in the overall scheme of things, the momentum is negative.

And it’s unlikely to turn positive anytime soon given the Central Bank’s other finding that it now takes twice as long to build a new home in the State than it did a decade ago, with the average duration from lodgement of planning application to completion jumping from two to four years.

Having said that, property agents have pointed to an increase in the supply of new homes in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2025, with a total of 16,679 units delivered to the market. So perhaps there is hope, but for who exactly, given that just a third of these new homes are likely to be offered for sale on the open market to private buyers?

That rather depressing estimate was borne out in research from estate agent Sherry FitzGerald in June which showed that out of the 36,246 new-home completions in 2025, just 12,135 were sold to households. The share of new homes being sold on the open market meanwhile hit a 15-year low in 2023 when only 29 per cent of 32,473 new builds were thus sold.

With numbers like that, we shouldn’t be surprised by the finding this week of a Red C poll for the National Youth Council of Ireland, which showed that 68 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds are considering leaving Ireland for a better quality of life, with housing identified along with the cost of living and access to well-paid employment as their key concerns.