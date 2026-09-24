Ireland’s highest-selling home of 2022 back on sale for €14m as Dalkey house set to hit market at €18.5m

Recorded as the most valuable residential property sale of 2022, having sold for €12.5 million, St Kilda on Sandycove Avenue East could make the rankings once again this year, as it returns to the market. The Victorian villa has been listed for sale through Bergins Estate Agents, guiding €14 million.

St Kilda has recently been remodelled, according to the listing, and there is planning permission in place for the addition of “a seaward swimming pool” and a garage. Situated within a short stroll of Sandycove beach, the Forty Foot bathing spot and the landmark Martello tower premises of the James Joyce Centre, the property sits on an acre of grounds, with the gardens culminating at the rocky shoreline.

St Kilda was formerly home to the late property developer Peter Cosgrave, his wife Oonagh and their family, before it was sold to the current owner in 2022. The house was sold by London-headquartered agent Inhous, which specialises in the sale and sourcing of properties for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals across the globe.

St Kilda, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Sea view from St Kilda, Sandycove, Co Dublin

An aerial view shows the extent of St Kilda's grounds to the front and rear in Sandycove, Co Dublin

Another prime property set to be brought to the market by Bergins in the coming weeks is Bartra House in Dalkey, with selling agent Sara Bergin confirming a guide price of €18.5 million.

Bartra was formerly home to actor Alison Doody and her ex-husband, former Independent News and Media chief executive Gavin O’Reilly. The pair caused quite the stir when they paid £1.95 million (about €2.47 million) for the property in 1996, which was reportedly the highest price ever paid at auction for a Dublin home at the time.

The Victorian five-bed on Harbour Road is set on more than two acres, with gardens sloping towards the sea.

Should Bartra House be brought to market and find a buyer before the end of this year, it will join another Dalkey home among this year’s highest sales, as Inniscorrig on Coliemore Road sold for €15.5 million in June.

Sold by Inhous, Inniscorrig is a Victorian property built in a distinct Gothic-revival style, was acquired by an Irish family living in the United States.

*This article was updated on September 24th at 12.15pm