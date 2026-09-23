New two- and three-bed homes near Rathfarnham from €485,000

Address : White Pines Central, Dublin 16 Price : €485 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

The second phase of new homes at White Pines Central, a development a 10-minute drive from Rathfarnham in Dublin 16, is being brought to the market by Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty later this month.

White Pines Central, built by the Kavco Group, sits alongside the existing Stocking Avenue scheme, adding 36 homes to the area in total, 13 of which will be available in this release, to include two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed end-terrace houses, with prices from €485,000.

White Pines Central occupies an elevated site close to the Dublin mountains in south Dublin, a short drive from Rathfarnham and the M50. It has a Tesco Superstore within striking distance and direct access to buses to the city centre.

It is also within easy reach of outdoor amenities such as Marlay Park, St Enda’s Park, the Grange Golf Club and nearby mountain trails.

A total of four two-bed apartments measuring 85sq m (915sq ft) will be available, with asking prices between €485,000 and €495,000. They are located on the ground floor and comprise an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and two walk-in storage closets.

Four three-bed duplexes measuring 118sq m (1,270sq ft) will also be released, priced between €610,000-€615,000. They occupy the first and second floor with a spacious kitchen/dining/livingroom opening on to a balcony a utility room and a loo on the first floor, and three-bedrooms, an en suite, a bathroom and a walk-in storage closet on the top floor.

In addition, five three-bed end-terrace houses measuring 99sq m (1,066sq ft) will be available, with an asking price of €640,000. They feature large livingrooms to the front of the ground floor with a kitchen/diningroom to the rear along with a downstairs loo. There are three bedrooms, including an en suite principal, and a bathroom and storage closet upstairs.

All the homes in the scheme are rated A for energy efficiency and feature heat pumps, mechanical ventilation systems and passive vents.

The kitchens are by Celtic Interiors and feature dust-grey units with chrome accents and quartz worktops. Appliances are provided subject to signing a contract within 28 days.

Bathrooms are fully fitted, with wall and floor tiles included as standard. Built-in wardrobes, also by Celtic Interiors, are included.

Kitchen/diningroom

Livingroom