First phase of houses at new-homes scheme in Co Tipperary from €305,000

Address : Droim an Óir, Dromin Road, Nenagh, Co Tipperary Price : €305,000 Agent : DNG New Homes & DNG Michael Gilmartin

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A total of 41 two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes are set to be released to the market at Droim an Óir, a new development on the Dromin Road in Co Tipperary.

Built by Quantum, the A-rated homes have been painted in attractive tones with contemporary skirting and architraves in complementary colours. The kitchen units have been handcrafted and include appliances if contracts are signed within 21 days.

A total of 307 semidetached and detached houses are planned for the development.

The two-bedroom semidetached and terraced houses for sale – measuring from 67 sq m (715 sq ft) – are priced from €305,000, while the three-bedroom semidetached houses – measuring 108 sq m (1,162.5sq ft) – are priced from €370,000. Additionally, four-bed semidetached houses – measuring 128 sq m (1,378 sq ft) – are priced from €425,000. The homes are being sold through joint agents DNG New Homes and DNG Michael Gilmartin.

The layout of these houses has been thoughtfully considered. All of the rooms will have 8.2ft-ceilings, which is higher than average and large windows in the sittingroom to let in plenty of light.

The two-bedroom homes will have an open-plan kitchen/dining/sittingroom. The three-bedroom homes will have open-plan kitchen/diningrooms with a utility room and a bathroom off them, and a separate sittingroom. Upstairs, the master bedroom will have walk-in wardrobes. In addition, the attic has been designed with the possibility of converting it and will have Velux windows.

The four-bedroom homes will have an L-shaped kitchen/diningroom with an island that fits three seats, and a utility room and a bathroom off it. Upstairs, all of the bedrooms will be double. The master bedroom will have a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

Outside, each house has space for two cars in the driveway and there are a number of green spaces. Located less than 2km from Nenagh town centre, the development offers easy access to schools, shops and a range of amenities and is just so far from the road.

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The town has a rich history, reflected in landmarks such as Nenagh Castle, the Heritage Centre and the courthouse. Lough Derg with its leafy walk ways and access to the water is just 9km. Viewing will take place on September 19 from 10am to 12pm.

The closest bus stops are found in nearby Drummin Village and Summerhill, which are within walking distance of the estate.

Situated just off the N52 bypass, the development provides convenient access to the M7 motorway.

Kitchen