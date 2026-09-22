Rathgar redbrick packed with colour and personality

Address : 16 Villiers Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €1,825,000 Agent : DNG

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Number 16 Villiers Road, a handsome three-bedroom redbrick home, had been laid out in bedsits when the owner bought it 30 years ago. That didn’t stop her from following her gut feeling that it would be the right home for her family, and it has since been transformed into a functional home packed with colour and personality.

Villiers Road is a convenient location close to green spaces – Palmerstown and Dodder Parks – and walking distance from Rathgar village, Ranelagh and Rathmines, where the Stella Cinema and restaurants can provide an evening’s entertainment without having to step foot on a bus.

The green-line Luas stop at Cowper is also a 15-minute walk from the house, with journeys of a quarter of an hour to Dawson Street in the city centre.

Now that the owner is downsizing nearby, 16 Villiers Road is on the market with DNG, seeking €1.825m. The C-rated home extends to 200sq m (2,153sq ft) plus an attic conversion of 35sq m (377sq ft).

A front garden dotted with potted plants welcomes you on the property which itself has a bay window facade and a purple front door beneath an arch. Entering the house the hallway has high ceilings framed by cornicing.

16 Villiers Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Livingroom

Diningroom

A joyful livingroom painted teal sits to the left of the hall with a cast-iron fireplace at its centre. It leads into a formal diningroom with another fireplace framed in red tiles.

A window faces a rectangular study lined with bookshelves. The space was created as part of a large rear extension that incorporated it, the kitchen and a dining/living space to the rear. The owner left it to her kids to name the room, and they called it Evergreen Terrace after the Simpsons’ address. It is a lovely place to read or work, with natural light flowing in from a glazed roof.

Library

Office

Beside that, the kitchen has a cosy ambience, with a terracotta-and-cream diamond-patterned floor. A peninsula of counter space zones it off from the spacious living/dining area that opens to the back garden. This space has a wall of storage and shelving, a large roof light and floor-to-ceiling glazing allowing for garden views.

Kitchen

Dining area

Back garden

On the first floor there is a small double bedroom alongside a shower room. The spacious main bedroom to the front of the house connects to a large en suite bathroom, converted from a former bedroom. Another double bedroom and a loo occupy the second-floor return while the attic conversion – with a bathroom – completes the accommodation.

Bedroom

Outside, the long back garden is southwest facing and features a patio and a lawn with a treehouse and shed at its end. The garden is home to blackberry and raspberry bushes, pear and fig trees, and an apple tree that yields so much fruit that the owner puts a bowl of apples out for the neighbours.