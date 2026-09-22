Blackrock mews home with scope to extend offers privacy behind the bustle

Address : Orchard Mews, 1A Brookfield Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,495,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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There is a curious quality to the mews properties tucked behind Prince Edward Terrace in Blackrock, Co Dublin. Built at the end of the back gardens of the adjacent Victorian and Georgian houses, they are largely hidden from view, yet collectively form a new street, facing the houses on Brookfield Terrace, which date from the early 1900s.

Orchard Mews at 1A Brookfield Avenue is one of these properties. Built in 2008, its current owners bought the house in 2012 and have extensively renovated it since. It comes with the bonus of planning permission for a two-storey extension, which would add a further 60sq m (646sq ft) to the existing 165sq m (1,776sq ft) footprint.

The B-rated three-bed is approached through an electronic gate, opening on to a gravelled driveway with room for three cars. Sandstone paving leads to the double front doors and, inside, the double-height reception hall provides the first glimpse of the house’s scale. A wood and glass staircase runs straight ahead, with the balcony landing visible above.

To the left is the open-plan living/diningroom, which is a bright space with two sets of double doors opening to the front and windows to the rear. The kitchen occupies almost the entire length of the house on the opposite side of the hall, with a utility room and guest toilet at the rear.

The kitchen has been given a clean-lined finish, with a Crema Marfil marble floor and units designed by Kube. White overhead presses sit above darker drawer units and the centre island. The worktops are quartz with a marble-effect finish, while the appliances include a stainless-steel range, US-style fridge-freezer and integrated wine fridge.

The open-tread staircase takes you up to the first floor, where the main bedroom overlooks the garden through a floor-to-ceiling window. It gives off hotel suite vibes, with a walk-in wardrobe and shower room.

The two remaining bedrooms are across the landing and share a bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath and double walk-in shower.

There is more accommodation at attic level, where two rooms provide an additional 40sq m (430sq ft). One is currently used as a guest bedroom and the other as a home office.

The site is remarkably private and secure. With the gates closed on a warm day and the doors of the house open, there is barely a sound from the neighbouring streets. Trees provide further screening from the outside world, while the gravel pathway at the front continues around to the rear, where there is pedestrian access and a garden shed.

The planning permission for the additional space remains in place for another four years. Drawn up by Adrian Hill of Wilson Hill Architects, it provides for a part single, part two-storey extension to the front of the mews and a single-storey extension to the rear.

It may feel secluded when the gates are closed, but Orchard Mews is a short walk from Blackrock village and the Dart station. There are also primary and secondary schools in the area, including Carysfort and Booterstown national schools, as well as Blackrock College, Coláiste Eoin and Dominican College Sion Hill.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Gallery landing

Bedroom