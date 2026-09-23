Donnybrook Victorian that comes with key for a private residents’ square

Address : 11 Carlisle Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,675,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agent

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A Victorian four-bedroom house in Donnybrook comes with an additional, albeit small, piece of land. Ownership of 11 Carlisle Avenue, which was built in 1863, includes a one-19th share of the private square it faces, with a key to access it.

The building of such squares began during the industrial revolution in Britain, when parks where considered a solution to rapid industrialisation that led to overcrowding, pollution and the spread of disease. Private parks were constructed during the era as a way for the wealthy elite to spend time in leafy green surroundings while avoiding the common man.

“If you look at the footprint of the house, there’s a small square of the park included, which you can stand on, in the knowledge that it belongs to you,” says the owner, who bought the now 170sq m (1,830sq ft) home with his wife in 2003.

Number 11 Carlisle Avenue, the Ber-exempt end-terrace home, is now on the market with Hunters, seeking €1.675 million.

They lived in it for five years before having it renovated, extended at the back and converting the attic. The position of the stairs in the hallway was changed to allow for a shower, a utility room and storage space underneath it. The builders then dug down to create a spacious kitchen/breakfastroom with a high ceiling and modern units in grey. Sliding glass doors here leads to a paved patio at the back.

A study and another bedroom were also added on the ground floor. In addition, the house was rewired, insulated, solar panels were added and underfloor heating was installed downstairs.

Despite being modernised, the house retains an old-world feel in many of the rooms. Many of its original features are intact such as the elegant arch in the hall, the Victorian fireplaces and the sash window shutters.

To the front, there’s on-street parking for three cars. The house backs on to the Avila Carmelite Centre and as result is quiet. “You can’t hear anything at night. It’s like living in the countryside and not a city,” says the owner. “It’s really a very peaceful area.”

There’s a strong sense community on the square and the neighbours often hold parties there in the summer.

Donnybrook has a good selection of shops, restaurants and coffee shops and it’s just a 15-minute drive from Dublin city centre.

Entrance hall

11 Carlisle Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Dining area

Living area

11 Carlisle Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Bedroom

Bedroom

Shower room

Attic room