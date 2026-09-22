Latest phase of two-, three- and four-bed homes at Kilternan development from €500,000

Address : Kilternan Village, Kelternan, Dublin 18 Price : €500,000 Agent : Savills New Homes

Having offered the first tranche of 23 two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses to the market in June as part of the initial phase of its Kilternan Village development, the well-known family-owned builder, Durkan, is bringing a further 28 homes for sale through joint agents Savills and Kelly Walsh.

Located just outside the village of Kilternan itself and immediately adjacent to the new Glenamuck District Distributor Road linking the area to the nearby M50 motorway, Kilternan Village will comprise a total of 487 homes upon completion. The latest launch of new homes consists of a mix of two-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom houses, three-bedroom duplexes and four-bedroom houses.

Prices for the current release start from €500,000 for the two bedroom apartments which range in size from 80 sq m to 97 sq m (861 sq ft to 1,044 sq ft); from €615,000 for the two-bedroom houses (88 sq m/947 sq ft), from €580,000 for the three-bedroom duplexes which range in size from 110 sq m to 129 sq m (1,184 sq ft to 1,388 sq ft), and from €975,000 for the four-bedroom houses which range in size from 176 sq m to 219 sq m (1,894 sq ft to 2,357 sq ft).

All the homes at Kilternan Village have been designed to be highly sustainable with either an A2 or A3 Ber rating. The development features insulated concrete form construction, supporting enhanced thermal performance and long-term sustainability, air-to-water heat pump central heating and mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems that help to maximise the efficiency of the heat pump.

The interiors will be finished to a high standard with fitted Fitzgerald kitchens equipped with ovens, hobs, extractor fans, fridge freezers, dishwashers, under-counter water filters and stone worktops with splashbacks. The bathrooms will also come fully fitted and include wall-mounted vanity units and backlit LED mirrors as well as thermostatic towel radiators and thermostatic shower heads. Floors and wet areas in the bathrooms will be tiled as standard. The houses will have high floor-to-ceiling heights of 2.6m (8.5ft) at both ground and first-floor level.

The homes at Kilternan Village will be complemented by the development on site of a creche, retail units and a cafe, alongside a range of outdoor amenities. The scheme will incorporate nine public open spaces and approximately 6.7km of nature trails. Landscaped green spaces and playgrounds will also be integrated into the development.

Livingroom

Kitchen & living area

Main bedroom

Bedroom