Crime & Law

Gardaí warn burglaries could rise by 20% as evenings get darker

Average number of monthly burglaries has fallen by more than half since 2019

Gardaí have noted an increase in home entry through unsecured doors and windows. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Gardaí have noted an increase in home entry through unsecured doors and windows. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Katie Mellett
Thu Oct 01 2026 - 20:551 MIN READ

A surge in burglaries of up to 20 per cent is likely to arise in the winter months with fewer daylight hours, gardaí have said, citing international evidence.

On Thursday, the Garda launched the winter phase of its Operation Thor, aimed at preventing burglars from exploiting the reduced hours of daylight.

First established in 2015, it targets organised criminal gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and intelligence-led activity.

So far this year, the number of recorded residential burglaries has dropped, following previous reductions of 16 per cent in 2025.

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Gardaí noted an increase in entry through unsecured doors and windows during the most recent summer phase of Operation Thor.

Data from the last three winter phases indicated that entry through an unsecured door occurred in 23.9 per cent of cases. Residential burglaries are most likely to occur between 4pm and 8am.

Jewellery or accessories accounts for the highest volume and value of stolen items, with rings, watches and necklaces the most common items taken, followed by tools, hardware and cash.

The average number of residential burglaries per month has fallen by more than half since 2019.

Gardaí said that in 2019, the average number of residential burglaries per month was 970 while so far in 2026 it is 437, a reduction of 53.3 per cent.

Angela Willis, Assistant Commissioner for organised and serious crime, said that while the drop has been encouraging, “we know that the darker winter months traditionally bring an increased risk of burglary”.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist