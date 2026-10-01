Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €475,000

2 Connolly Gardens, Inchicore, Dublin 8

€545,000, DNG

Located within a short walk of Inchicore village, the Goldenbridge Luas stop and a variety of cafes, shops and restaurants, this three-bedroom midterrace house of 100sq m (1,076sq ft) comes for sale in move-in condition following a full refurbishment in 2015 which included the installation of a new gas boiler, double-glazed windows and underfloor heating. The property has a south-facing garden and off-street parking. Ber C.

On view: By appointment at DNG

6 Shamrock Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

6 Shamrock Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€495,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom period redbrick cottage (65sq m/700sq ft) has undergone comprehensive upgrade works over recent years, and offers a tasteful blend of contemporary styling and original character. The improvements include the installation of an efficient Baxi boiler, Google Nest smart heating controls, a 3.7kW solar PV system with water diverter, a fully insulated attic and a wood-burning stove. The accommodation includes a large kitchen/diningroom, two bedrooms and a modern bathroom. The property is located within a short walk of both Phibsborough and Stoneybatter and within easy reach of Dublin city centre. Ber B3.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

49 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6

49 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€475,000, DNG

Situated within easy reach of Rathmines village and the Luas Green Line stops at both Ranelagh and Charlemont, this two-bedroom cottage (50sq m/538sq ft) comes for sale in turnkey condition following a full renovation. The accommodation includes a contemporary fitted kitchen and bathroom along with a bright livingroom and two good-sized bedrooms. Ber C.

On View: By appointment

27 Woodbine Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin

27 Woodbine Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€1.395m, Sherry FitzGerald

Built in 1950, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom semidetached house extends to a substantial 188sq m (2,024sq ft) with scope for expansion to the rear, subject to planning permission. The accommodation features an open-plan kitchen and breakfastroom, diningroom, family room and reception room at ground-floor level, and five bedrooms upstairs. There is ample off-street parking at the front and a large rear garden, and the house is situated within walking distance of UCD’s Belfield campus, several secondary schools including St Andrew’s College and Blackrock College, and Booterstown Dart station. Ber D.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

52 Sitric Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

52 Sitric Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€475,000, DNG

Situated in the heart of much sought-after Stoneybatter and within walking distance of Smithfield, Phoenix Park and Dublin city centre, this 1920s midterrace of 64sq m (689sq ft) has one bedroom at present, but has potential to be converted back to its original two-bedroom configuration. The bedroom is dual-aspect and occupies the majority of the first floor, while the ground floor features a light-filled and generously sized livingroom, along with the kitchen and a contemporary shower room. The house is convenient to Luas and Dublin Bus connections, TUD’s Grangegorman campus and the Mater Hospital. Ber D.

On View: By appointment at DNG