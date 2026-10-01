Look inside: Victorian by the sea in Monkstown with luxury-hotel interiors

Address : 1 Eaton Place, Monkstown, Co Dublin Price : €2,950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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Once you step off the Dart at Seapoint, after a 15-minute trip from the city centre, you can hear the sea lapping against the shore beyond the station wall. It’s the swift atmospheric change from city to seaside that gives Dublin an advantage over the capitals of its closest European neighbours.

A short walk from the station, up a gentle incline, is 1 Eaton Place, a handsome Victorian end-terrace home with a sophisticated interior fit for a luxury hotel. Located off the Monkstown Road, it is any easy distance between Monkstown and Blackrock.

The longevity of the property is brought into sharp focus when you read the plaque on its exterior that says it was home to William Parsons, the third earl of Rosse, at the time of his death in 1867. Parsons is known for constructing the Great Telescope at his Birr Castle estate in Co Offaly, which was believed to have the largest aperture of any in the world until the 1900s.

The current owners moved to Eaton Place with their family from the Co Kildare countryside in 2014, and two of their three daughters lived on the basement level – which has its own entrance, kitchen, shower rooms and two double bedrooms – while they were in college. Now, with a looming empty nest, the owners are placing the home on the market with Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €2.95 million.

One of the owners is an interior design enthusiast and sews as a hobby, and her acute attention to detail and know-how with textiles can be seen throughout the 312sq m (3,358sq ft) C-rated, home that the family renovated from top to bottom before moving in.

On the morning The Irish Times visits, I am welcomed into the townhouse-style kitchen to the rear of the ground floor, passing through the impressive entrance hall, under lofty ceilings framed by elaborate cornicing.

The kitchen is fitted with navy wooden units by Blackrock Kitchens. A bespoke dining space occupies the centre of the room and is where the family most often gather. It features built-in upholstered banquette seating forming an L shape around a vast quartz-topped table. A pull-out bench with a back rest nestles under the table for further seating. Behind it is a breakfast bar for one, with built-in wine racks.

An entirely glazed box-shaped addition elongates the room and opens to the south-facing back garden that is designed for dining and entertaining. The garden features a paved granite patio area and a raised side terrace. A floored and heated wood-clad garden room sits to the rear, providing additional office or recreational space. There is also rear access to the laneway behind the property.

Back inside, the twin reception rooms to the front of the house are imbued with understated elegance. Providing a dual aspect when the adjoining doors are opened, they have herringbone floors and are furnished in natural hues, with a variety of textiles adding interest and texture to the scheme. With wood-burning stoves in each of the reception rooms, I can only imagine how cosy it would feel to have both ablaze on a chilly October night.

View from the main bedroom

Entrance hall

Townhouse-style kitchen

Banquette dining space

Reception room

Adjoinging reception rooms

Ascending the first flight of stairs, a spacious bathroom with twin sinks, a bath and a shower occupies the first-floor return. Beside it is a utility space/guest loo with a folding door that conceals the laundry paraphernalia from sight.

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From here, another half-flight of stairs leads to the spacious main bedroom, where two huge bay windows frame sea views. The upholstered bench by the window is the owner’s favourite spot in the house, she says, and it’s where family members would find themselves gravitating to when they wanted to chat on the phone, watching the boats come in and head back out again.

The room is not short on storage, possessing a bank of matching wardrobes and drawers on either side of the room, with one arranged around a long rectangular electric fire to add to a snug ambience. A second double bedroom completes the floor and there is an en suite double bedroom on the top floor.

The basement level of 1 Eaton Place constitutes a high-end apartment in itself. It features an open-plan living area at its centre with a fully fitted out kitchen with a breakfast bar. One double bedroom lies to the rear next to a spacious spa-style shower room. There is another en suite double bedroom to the front of the house, with a built-in upholstered seat under the bay window. A private terrace can be accessed off the living space, with steps up to the main garden.

A five-minute walk from Seapoint Beach, this perfectly presented home is sure to attract interest from prospective buyers looking for a luxurious heritage property in a coastal setting that is close to the city centre. The homeowner, who is excited to move on to a smaller renovation project nearby, highlights the convenience of the location for families with teenagers and young adults, with the Dart and the neighbouring villages within easy reach.

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Basement-level kitchen/living area

South-facing back patio with heated garden room